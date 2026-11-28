Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings received a significant update ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, specifically regarding the opposing quarterback room.

“The Falcons are releasing QB Tua Tagovailoa, sources tell @TheAthletic,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported on X on November 28. “Tagovailoa signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with Atlanta in the spring, but he winds up playing just three snaps for the Falcons. He is subject to waivers.”

The Falcons announced the news a few minutes later.

Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham framed it as a mutual decision made “after thoughtful conversations” with Tagovailoa’s camp and that it is what they determined was the “best path forward.

“Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here,” Cunningham said in the statement via the team.

“We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best.”

AtlantaFalcons.com’s Will McFadden wrote, “The former first-round draft pick appeared in two preseason games for Atlanta and completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 117 yards. He was named the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1 coming out of training camp, but an oblique injury sustained in practice forced him out of the lineup.

“His lone regular-season appearance for the Falcons this season came in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. Tagovailoa completed two passes for 34 yards before throwing an interception that gave Baltimore a 30-23 victory.”

This is not the first time the Falcons have made a QB move that has at least some connection to the Vikings.

Falcons Cut Kirk Cousins’ Replacement Before Vikings Game

The Falcons signed Tagovailoa to replace Kirk Cousins, now with the Vikings, whom they also released in a mutual parting of ways. Cousins initially joined the Las Vegas Raiders, who turned to rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, creating a path for the Pro Bowler’s return.

Tagovailoa, 28, was the fifth overall pick of the 2020 draft.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star and Heisman Trophy finalist led the NFL in touchdown rate in 2022, passing yards in 2023, and completion percentage in 2024.

However, injuries–including multiple concussions–have undercut his on-field ability and left his future uncertain. Cousins’ path back to the Vikings was similar, offering some hope for Tagovailoa ahead of Minnesota’s showdown against both QB’s former team.

The Vikings are favored in this game, per FanDuel on November 29.

The Falcons will turn to veteran Andy Dalton and rookie Jack Strand behind starter Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick of the 2024 draft.