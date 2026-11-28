The Minnesota Vikings are looking to bounce back off their worst loss of the year against the San Francisco 49ers last week, while some around the team are already looking ahead to what changes the offseason might bring to the roster.

Brad Berreman of FanSided authored a trade proposal on Friday, November 27, in which the Vikings ship out wide receiver Jordan Addison, even though the team will be doing so when his trade value is likely at the lowest point of his NFL career.

“Nothing about this season has gone well. First, it was shoddy quarterback play leading to lackluster (to say the least) production. A thumb injury that required surgery has cost [Addison] the last two games, and he’ll likely miss a couple more,” Berreman wrote. “While it’s not all his fault, Addison is headed for a second straight season of big-time underachievement at a critical time in his career/contract track. Each game he misses in the near term is a lost opportunity to rekindle his rookie-season chemistry with Kirk Cousins, further dampening his prospects.”

Jordan Addison Under Contract With Vikings Next Season on Reasonable Deal

Addison is in the fourth and final year of his initial $13.7 million rookie contract.

However, the team exercised its fifth-year option on the WR’s deal, as is the Vikings’ right after making Addison a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft (No. 23 overall). Thus, Minnesota is on the hook for $18 million it owes to the wideout in 2027.

Moving on from Addison in the offseason is only a sensible decision if the team doesn’t think he can earn a contract extension or improve his value over essentially the first half of the 2027 campaign prior to the mid-season trade deadline.

For the suggested move to make real sense, the Vikings would also need Addison’s $18 million off the books early in the spring so they can act on some other free agent of particular import.

Vikings Probably Better Off Waiting to Explore Jordan Addison Trade Until Middle of 2027, if at All

The Vikings can clear Addison’s entire salary off the cap sheet with a trade, though not with a cut, and use it to add talent when the free agency period opens in March.

But Addison had his best season with Cousins as a rookie, and there is a reasonable chance that Cousins will be back under center for at least one more season in 2027.

Thus, it probably behooves Minnesota to wait and explore trade possibilities for Addison closer to next year’s deadline, if the Vikings end up wanting to do so at all.

If Addison has a resurgence in his age-25 campaign, he might prove to be a strong extension candidate — particularly if the Vikings keep Cousins on a one-year bridge deal and select a rookie QB later in Round 1 of the 2027 draft.

And if Addison struggles yet again, his trade value is not likely to dip much beyond its current level, regardless of his actual production.