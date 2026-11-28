The Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback room is about to get a little more crowded and complicated this weekend after the newest update on Kyler Murray.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported on Saturday, November 28 that Murray has practiced all week and appears prepared to step back into the QB2 role behind Kirk Cousins against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Minneapolis.

“[Murray] suffered a strained hamstring against the Lions in Detroit, missed the following week against the Bills, and then the next day the Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins to essentially replace him as the starter,” Seifert said. “But after rehabbing that strained hamstring, Kyler Murray practiced this week and he’s likely to be the backup quarterback to Cousins when the Vikings play the Falcons Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.”

Vikings Have Made Clear Call on Kyler Murray as Backup QB Behind Kirk Cousins

The Murray development is meaningful in Minnesota for two reasons.

First, it clears up who the Vikings view as their backup quarterback after some in the media contended that head coach Kevin O’Connell was essentially soft-benching Murray against the Bills in favor of Carson Wentz.

Murray had struggled for weeks before suffering his hamstring injury late against the Detroit Lions in the game prior. And though team doctors evaluated him in the blue tent, Murray went back into the game following the play in question.

O’Connell mentioned some “hamstring tightness” for Murray in the postgame press conference but made no mention of further testing or strong concern for his health at that moment in time. Murray did not address the injury issue at all following the loss in Detroit.

But Wentz was under center the following Monday against the Bills in primetime and put up one of the worst QB performances of the season, completing 8-of-25 passes and throwing two interceptions.

In retrospect, it appears as though the Vikings were auditioning Wentz for the starting role and deciding who, if anyone, the team needed to add to the position group ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Kirk Cousins Paramount to Vikings’ Success, but 49ers Neutralized Him in Week 11

The second reason Murray’s return is considerable news is that the Vikings dropped their last game by 25 points to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Down early and forced into a pass-first offense that was mostly unaided by the play-action game rendered Cousins’ play mediocre and minimally effective.

And if Cousins continues to struggle — or worse, if he gets hurt — Murray will be the player Minnesota turns to in his stead.

“So Kirk Cousins has been very durable throughout his career, but with Kyler Murray as the backup and all the crazy things that have happened this year for the Vikings, you’d have to say there’s a non-zero chance that at some point … Kyler Murray is gonna be back on the field for the Vikings in some kind of significant situation where the team needs him to help win a game,” Seifert continued.