Vikings Lose 3rd Year Running Back to the Browns

Heading into the bye, the Minnesota Vikings are set to have a much improved situation at running back, with Jordan Mason likely to return to the field in Week 7 after spending time on injured reserve due to a fractured thumb.

Now with the two-headed monster tandem at tailback of Mason and veteran Aaron Jones Sr., the Vikings’ rushing attack can truly start to flourish.

But one player who will not be participating in said rushing offense is former Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime, who was signed by the Cleveland Browns off Minnesota’s practice squad on Monday.

“Sources: The #Browns are signing RB Audric Estime off the #Vikings practice squad to their 53-man roster.” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday. “The 23-year-old Estime brings 508 career rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and 3 TDs to Cleveland.”

Audric Estime Signs with the Browns After Short Viking Stint

The Vikings signed Estime after Week 3 on Sep. 30, when both Jones and DeeJay Dallas were suffering from knee and toe injuries respectively and the team wanted to increase their options at a position they were suddenly in danger of looking very thin at.

Ultimately, Estime was never elevated to the game-day roster or activated to the 53-man roster by the team, recording no offensive snaps during his short time in Minneapolis.

In Cleveland, the 2024 fifth rounder will enter as the fourth choice option behind Quinshon Judkins, Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin. It is not inconceivable that the team waive one of Sanders and McLaughlin in light of this move, especially with second-year pro Dylan Sampson close to making his return.