The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a bounce-back win after their Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Nonetheless, they’ll have a challenging task at home when they face the Atlanta Falcons, who are 3-7.

Despite the Falcons’ record, they’ll be leaning on their weapons, one of them being running back Bijan Robinson. The Falcons star has played 460 total snaps this season, leading to an 84.6 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he carried the ball 185 times for 951 rushing yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 37 missed tackles as a runner. Meanwhile, as a receiver, he caught 35 passes on 42 targets for 256 receiving yards and one touchdown.

As a result, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell knows that they will need to contain Robinson if they want to secure a win.

“I expect he’s going to get a high volume of carries,” O’Connell said on the Nov. 24 edition of “X’s and O’s with Kevin O’Connell.” “I expect they’ll try to come in here and run the football. We have to have a great day shutting down the run. We have to have a great day tackling, making sure there are no loose-yardage plays.

“When Bijan breaks a tackle, it’s not like he’s just going to gain another three or four yards. He can take it the distance at any time [and] he can catch it. He’s a part of their passing game and lethal in the screen game. On top of all the things they present with Bijan, you have to know where he is and what they’re trying to do at all times to get him involved in the game.”

KOC on Whether Falcons Will Look to Copy 49ers’ Game Plan

Furthermore, O’Connell talked about whether he sees the Falcons looking to copy anything that the 49ers did against them to try and secure a road win over Minnesota.

“I think the copycat nature of the league is more about the principles of things people do,” O’Connell added. “What was the intent? What were they trying to attack within our defensive call, and how did they fit their personnel? It could be a totally different grouping.

“It could be Drake London here instead of [Kyle] Pitts or whatever it might be. But the principles of what was being attempted, and in many ways successfully done, are the things that we’ve got to be aware of.

“Then we’ve got to be able to build a plan to take those things away. I’ll say it again, and I know Vikings fans all feel this way: There’s no better group from a defensive staff standpoint, with Flo and those guys, to go attack this thing. I have no doubt that we’re going to continue to be one of the best defenses in football.”

Kirk Cousins Still Adjusting to Vikings Offense

With the Falcons game being Kirk Cousins’ third game back in Minnesota, former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth noted that while the veteran can stabilize the QB position for Minnesota and understands the offense, there’s still an adjustment period.

“We’ve tried to create this normalcy of quarterbacks just flipping teams in the middle of the year,” Whitworth said during a Nov. 23 appearance on “Up & Adams.” “Joe Flacco last year, I think about how fast he came in and made an impact for Cincinnati, and now Kirk last week. That’s not normal, and it’s not easy. There’s a lot that goes into how you win each and every Sunday.

“I don’t care how much you’ve played, getting in and getting back to the nomenclature that this team speaks with and kind of their rhythm is a really challenging thing to do, not to mention doing it against a team that you and I just talked about.”