After their Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings are in a three-way tie at 7-2 with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. Nonetheless, it’s the Lions who are in first place atop the NFC North heading into Week 11.

Despite being in second place, the Vikings should be feeling good about their chances of winning the division, with veteran QB Kirk Cousins giving the team what they have been missing, which is consistency from their offense.

Ahead of the Week 11 action, former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr stated that despite the Lions being in first place, the NFC North will come down to the Bears and Vikings.

“My top two teams right now are the Bears and the Vikings,” Barr said during a Nov. 16 appearance on “The Jim Rome Show.” “… I think the Packers defensively still leave a lot to be desired, and they have no running game at all.

“Then if you look at the Lions, their defense, with losing Aidan Hutchinson in an awful way yesterday, that’s terrible to see. Their defense is going to take a hit, as it has over the last two or three years. So the Vikings and the Bears right now are my two favorites in that division.”

Why Bears, Vikings Will Be Battling for NFC North

Moreover, Barr noted why he believes that it’s a two-horse race between the Vikings and Bears, who still have one game left to face each other on Jan. 10, 2027, which is the final game of the regular season, and it could be for the division.

“I think the Bears, because of how good they were last year and what they have shown us this year,” Barr noted. “The addition of Jeffery Simmons on that defensive line has been massive. The camaraderie and chemistry between Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams has shown itself throughout the season. But I still have a few questions about their secondary.

“I’m not totally convinced that they’re a top-10, top-15 defense just yet, and you’re going to need that in the playoffs. But when you look at the Vikings, they have the number one defense. That goes without question. They have the best overall defense in football. And what they were missing, while they still are missing a running game. I don’t love the running game.”

Anthony Barr on Kirk Cousins’ Week 10 Performance

Meanwhile, Barr shared that the arrival of Cousins has given the Vikings a breath of fresh air in the Vikings’ offense. After the offensive struggles, Minnesota needed a QB that could give them average to above-average production, and Cousins gave them that in Week 10.

“I’m not going to say they were in hell with Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray, but they didn’t give them much promise on the offensive side of the football,” Barr added. “You look through the first eight or nine weeks of the season, and they couldn’t do the basic things right. Just having that kind of calming presence in the huddle and in the locker room, they probably saw how he operated in the practice room and the meeting room.

“They’re just like, wow, this is night and day compared to what we’ve been accustomed to over the last nine weeks. So, yes, seeing a guy of that stature and caliber come into the huddle and then prove that what he does on the practice field translates to the game, that’s a very calming presence. And the confidence, I promise you right now, the vibes in Minnesota are through the roof.”