The Minnesota Vikings pulled off an amazing victory on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The contest saw the return of QB Kirk Cousins, who hadn’t played a game for Minnesota since 2023. In fact, his very last contest in the purple also took place at Lambeau Field. Of course, that ended in heartbreak. In the fourth quarter of that contest, Cousins tore his Achilles, ending his season.

He would go on to sign with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2024 offseason. Things in the ATL didn’t quite work out, and he found himself in Las Vegas earlier this offseason. Cousins provided the Raiders with a 4-5 record and valuable mentorship for Fernando Mendoza.

The Vikings needed a spark, so they called up Raiders GM John Spytek to try to swing a deal to bring Cousins back. Obviously, that worked out, and “Kirko Chainz” sure did provide a spark, to say the least.

With the 30-10 victory on Sunday, Kirk Cousins added to an impressive stat during his time with Minnesota.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Pads Impressive Metric After Packers Victory

After the victory at Lambeau Field, the Kirk Cousins-led Minnesota Vikings now move to 27-2 when the defense allows 17 points or fewer, dating back to 2018.

This goes hand-in-hand with the belief that the Vikings truly were a QB away in 2026 from true championship contention. Funnily enough, this was the exact belief that led Minnesota to sign Cousins the first time back in 2018.

Now, it truly looks that way. Everyone knows how ferocious the defense of Brian Flores is. Through the first eight games of the season, it wasn’t paired with an offense that it deserved. Nolan Teasley and Kevin O’Connell understood this, and they made the move for Cousins to undo the wrongs done in the QB room since 2024.

Is Kirk Cousins Good Enough to Win a Super Bowl?

Kirk Cousins is absolutely good enough to win a Super Bowl in the circumstances the Vikings just so happen to have.

“Defense wins championships” is the old mantra, and it has recent examples. The Seattle Seahawks are the most recent Super Bowl champions, and they rode a solid defense all the way.

One wrinkle, however, is what the Seahawks also needed in the playoffs. During the NFC Championship, QB Sam Darnold had to have a near-perfect game to defeat Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Assuming the Vikings make the playoffs, it’s likely that Minnesota will need Cousins to show up for more than just a “play here” and a “play there.” If they don’t need him to do that? Great!

If they do, then he has a chance to completely rewrite the narrative placed upon him throughout his entire career.