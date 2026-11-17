The Minnesota Vikings burned through a number of starting QBs between Kirk Cousins‘ Achilles tendon tear against the Green Bay Packers in October of 2023 and his return to the purple and gold at Lambeau Field on Sunday, including one who could get another opportunity to eventually start again in the NFL — this time for the New England Patriots.

Drake Maye is out for an extended period with what could be a broken ankle, which led league insider Jordan Schultz to report that New England is seeking another signal-caller for its roster behind Tommy DeVito and seventh-round rookie Behren Morton.

“The #Patriots are expected to explore the QB market during the bye week, from free agents such as Jimmy Garoppolo, who has previously played for OC Josh McDaniels, to potentially adding a QB off another team’s practice squad,” Schultz wrote. “Tommy DeVito is currently expected to become the starter.”

If the Patriots go with a practice squad player rather than Garoppolo or Ryan Tannehill, veterans who have not been on an NFL roster in any capacity this season, one of the stronger options is Nick Mullens of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Mullens Put Up Prolific Numbers in 3 Starts for Vikings After Kirk Cousins’ Injury

Mullens spent three seasons in Minnesota between 2022-24, playing in a total of 13 games for the Vikings and earning three starts. And while Mullens was 0-3 in those starts, all of which came in 2023 after Cousins’ suffered his injury, he put up impressive numbers as Minnesota’s QB1.

He went 26-of-33 for 303 yards, two TDs and two INTs in his first-ever start for the Vikings, which came against the Cincinnati Bengals in mid-December of 2023. Minnesota lost that game by three points in overtime.

Mullens then racked up 411 yards and two touchdown passes against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve the following week, but also tossed four interceptions in that contest. The Vikings lost to their NFC North Division rivals by six points at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell turned to rookie QB Jaren Hall against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, but pulled Hall later in the game and went back to Mullens, who finished the day 13-of-22 for 113 yards and one TD.

Mullens made his third, and final, start for the Vikings in a rematch with the Lions at Ford Field in Week 18. The quarterback finished the day with 396 yards, two TDs and two INTs on 30-of-44 passing.

Nick Mullens Has Reasonably Long, Relatively Successful History as NFL Quarterback

All told, Mullens has played in 39 games and has 20 starts on his resumé (5-15). He has amassed 6,448 yards, 34 TDs and 31 INTs on a completion rate of 66 percent across his nine-year NFL tenure.

Mullens has spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville and has appeared in one game this season, but did not throw a pass against the Cleveland Browns during garbage time of a blowout victory in Week 1.

He is playing this season at the age of 31. Mullens is on a one-year practice squad contract worth $330,000 and has earned approximately $12.2 million over the course of his professional career.

Given his experience, and relative success, compared to that of DeVito and Morton, Mullens makes sense as a viable starter in New England if the Patriots decide to poach him from the Jaguars’ practice squad.