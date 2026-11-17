If you were to assign a movie genre to the Minnesota Vikings’ defense in 2026, it would probably be “horror.”

Brian Flores has been absolutely terrorizing opposing offenses all season long, which isn’t really a shock. Most people who watch football assumed the Vikings’ defense would be good, but not this good.

The Vikings are blitzing opposing passers at a 72.3% clip, almost 30% more than the second-place Buccaneers at 43.9%. Coupled with that is their league-best pressure rate of 46.5%. It’s fair to say that Minnesota is sending the farm almost every snap and heating up the QB on every other play.

Minnesota’s 7-2 record is almost entirely thanks to Flores and his unit. It’s the main reason they were able to defeat the Packers on Sunday, and one man played a large role.

Vikings IDL Levi Drake Rodriguez Has Career Day on Sunday Against GB

Tabbed “Prospect X” of the 2024 NFL Draft by Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic, Rodriguez was drafted in the seventh round by Minnesota. On Sunday, he returned on the Vikings’ investment of the 232nd selection that year.

Per Pro Football Focus, Rodriguez had quite the awesome day statistically. PFF rewarded his performance with a 93.3 defensive grade, along with a 92.4 pass rush grade. His 8 QB pressures, 4 QB hurries, and 2 sacks led the team. He also simply “popped” when watching the tape back, getting into the backfield at will.

His performance was so good that PFF also named Rodriguez as their Week 10 Defensive Player of the Week.

“The Vikings‘ pass rush overwhelmed the Green Bay Packers‘ offense Sunday afternoon, and Rodriguez played a key role. He racked up eight total pressures on 24 pass-rushing snaps, including two sacks and two quarterback hits. Rodriguez had recorded just eight pressures through the first eight games of the season before matching that total in a single outing against the Packers.”

Brian Flores has to be ecstatic about his interior line depth. Not only did Rodriguez have himself a day, but Elijah Williams and Jalen Redmond absolutely balled out as well. Even first-round selection Caleb Banks joined in on the fun with a QB pressure and two defensive stops for no gain.

QB Kirk Cousins Pads Impressive Metric After Packers Victory

After the victory at Lambeau Field, the Kirk Cousins-led Minnesota Vikings now move to 27-2 when the defense allows 17 points or fewer, dating back to 2018.

This goes hand-in-hand with the belief that the Vikings truly were a QB away in 2026 from true championship contention. Funnily enough, this was the exact belief that led Minnesota to sign Cousins the first time back in 2018.

Now, it truly looks that way. Everyone knows how ferocious the defense of Brian Flores is. Through the first eight games of the season, it wasn’t paired with an offense that it deserved. Nolan Teasley and Kevin O’Connell understood this, and they made the move for Cousins to undo the wrongs done in the QB room since 2024.