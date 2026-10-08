Vikings’ Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals Why He Joined Team

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talked about how he was able to be a part of the organization. He also discussed how Kevin O’Connell played an instrumental role in getting into the organization when he met with the media on Wednesday.

Beckham was at practice on Wednesday. He could have a chance to suit up for the team against the New Orleans Saints. This could be interesting, as the additional wide receiver depth could make for some interesting decisions down the road. However, Beckham is just happy to be with the Vikings organization.

The veteran laid out how he got to Minnesota, and the role his coach played.

“I was with KO in LA, and I say I had a great time while I was there with him. He’s just somebody who, you know, I’ve watched come over here and always knew when he was over there like he was built, you know, for what he’s doing now. He had extreme confidence and belief and, you know, texted me, and it’s always good to be, you know, somewhere you’re wanted. He was the one that reached out and kind of made this whole thing happen. Life happens fast, but life in the NFL definitely happens. It feels like it happens faster. It was just a situation that came up and it seemed right.”

The Odell Beckham Jr.-KOC Connection

The Odell Beckham Jr. -Kevin O’Connell connection dates back to 2021. The wide receiver was with the Los Angeles Rams during that time. O’Connell served as the Rams offensive coordinator during that season. The playmaker joined the team mid-season and was able to make contributions to the championship-winning efforts. All told, the playmaker recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

The veteran’s savvy showed even more during the postseason. He recorded 288 yards and two touchdowns during that playoff run. His best game came against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. During that contest, he recorded nine receptions for 113 yards. His contributions proved to be extremely valuable, as the Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to win 20-17. The win advanced the Rams to Super Bowl LVI.

A Perfect Move For Both Parties

Now, he can serve the role of a valuable red zone and third-down target. He may not be the playmaker he once was. However, he can still prove to be valuable in certain situations. The Vikings could use additional wide receiver depth. It seems as though Jauan Jennings may be on the outside looking in. On the same token, Justin Jefferson has been dealing with injuries. The receiver indicated that he wants to play on Sunday, but nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.

In the meantime, it seems like O’Connell believes Beckham will be able to get up to speed in time for Sunday’s game. Whether or not he will play is somewhat important. Knowing that he is excited to get going with the Vikings and with O’Connell is another thing. Ultimately, that relationship may have helped the Vikings make a crucial move and decision.