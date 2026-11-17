The Minnesota Vikings have bolstered their group with D’Anthony Bell.

“D’Anthony Bell signing with #Vikings practice squad, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on November 17.

Bell, 30, is a former undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound safety broke through in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, spending the first three seasons of his career with the organization. He has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks after contributing for them during the campaign before he moved on to the Panthers between Weeks 17 and 18.

Vikings Add Former Seahawks Safety D’Anthony Bell After Losing Veteran to Giants

Bell joins the Vikings with 76 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 0.5 sacks in 64 games played. That includes nine starts.

Bell has not played since the 2025 postseason with the Panthers. However, he recorded 9 combined stops while appearing in all three of the Seahawks’ preseason contests, per Pro Football Focus.

The move comes after the Vikings lost veteran Tavierre Thomas.

The New York Giants signed Thomas off the Vikings’ practice squad–a move the player had to agree to–leaving a space for Bell.

Minnesota has no other safeties on their practice squad, and cornerback Da’Veawn Armstead is the only other DB. Their 53-man roster has Jacob Thomas, Jakobe Thomas, and Jay Ward behind their top options, starters Jay Ward and Josh Metellus, and legend Harrison Smith.

Bell is likely several setbacks away from seeing the field for the Vikings.

Nevertheless, his versatility is the secondary is something that Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores can tap into if the time comes.

The Vikings’ defense has carried the team for much of the season, but the offense showed new life with Kirk Cousins back under center in Week 10. That will only make life easier for Flores and the defense.