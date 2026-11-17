Kirk Cousins is back with the Minnesota Vikings, and the celebration is showing no signs of slowing down.

Following Sunday’s 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Cousins shared a celebratory Instagram carousel that quickly drew hundreds of thousands of likes and reactions from current and former teammates.

Among those responding were Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison and former Minnesota receiver K.J. Osborn, both of whom played alongside Cousins during his first stint with the franchise.

The quarterback kept his message simple: “Back in the purple and gold.”

As of the time the post was reviewed, it had accumulated more than 232,000 likes, 4,000 comments and 5,000 reposts, with fans flooding the comments to celebrate his return.

Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn React to Kirk Cousins’ Vikings Post

Addison offered perhaps the most recognizable response to Cousins’ Instagram celebration.

“You like that,” the Vikings receiver wrote, referencing the quarterback’s famous catchphrase.

The comment drew more than 12,000 likes of its own, making it one of the standout reactions to the post.

Osborn, who played with Cousins in Minnesota from 2020 through 2023, also joined the celebration, responding with “My” followed by a goat emoji.

The reactions carried some history.

Addison was a rookie during Cousins’ final season with Minnesota in 2023, while Osborn was among the quarterback’s established targets. Both receivers played significant roles in the Vikings’ 24-10 victory over Green Bay on October 29, 2023, the game in which Cousins suffered his season-ending Achilles injury.

That afternoon, Osborn led Minnesota with 99 receiving yards, while Addison caught a touchdown pass from Cousins. The quarterback’s injury abruptly ended what had been a promising performance for the Vikings’ offense.

Three years later, Cousins returned to the same stadium wearing the same uniform, with a much happier ending.

Fans embraced the reunion as well.

One commenter thanked Cousins for “saving us,” while another celebrated the return of “Kirko Chainz,” the nickname that became popular during his original Minnesota tenure.

Another fan declared Cousins a future Super Bowl champion, reflecting the renewed optimism surrounding a Minnesota team that has moved to 7-2.

Kirk Cousins’ Vikings Return Brings New Hope Despite Jordan Addison Injury

Cousins’ comeback has been about more than nostalgia.

The 38-year-old completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay, helping Minnesota snap a two-game losing streak just days after his trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.

His performance was particularly impressive considering the circumstances. Cousins had less than a week to prepare with his new teammates, while Addison, T.J. Hockenson and Jauan Jennings were unavailable because of injuries.

And Addison’s absence will extend beyond one game.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Monday that Addison would undergo thumb surgery and miss several weeks, leaving Cousins without one of his most familiar receiving targets as Minnesota prepares for a critical stretch of its schedule.

Still, there were encouraging signs against Green Bay.

Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 74 yards, while Cousins connected with Myles Price and Gavin Bartholomew for touchdowns. Minnesota also received an outstanding performance from its defense, which sacked Packers quarterback Jordan Love eight times.

After the victory, Cousins acknowledged the significance of returning to Lambeau Field three years after suffering the injury that effectively ended his first stint with Minnesota.

“There’s so much football up ahead, but certainly it’s gratifying to be able to come back here with the Purple on,” Cousins said, according to the Vikings’ official website.

The celebration now turns toward the San Francisco 49ers, whom Minnesota will face on Sunday, November 22.

Cousins’ return has already given Vikings fans an emotional moment to remember. With the NFC playoff race heating up, the next challenge is turning that moment into something bigger.