The Minnesota Vikings are in the thick of the NFC playoff picture at 7-2. However, there’s little doubt which side of the ball deserves the brunt of the credit for their success.

Brian Flores’ defense has been menacing, while Kevin O’Connell’s offense has been very bad. They’ve given up the second-fewest yards (273.3 per game) and rank second-to-last with 271.8 yards per game.

To their credit, they finally showed signs of life on Sunday. Newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins led them to their most impressive performance of the season; a 30-20 win over the Green Bay Packers on their own turf.

Still, that one game doesn’t excuse their previous eight contests. Many believe Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell could find himself on the chopping block if they find themselves on the outside looking in on the playoffs. There’s little doubt whether he’d find another job if Minnesota decides to cut ties, though.

In fact, ESPN’s Rich Cimini, who covers the New York Jets, thinks the Jets might even be interested in mortgaging their future to acquire the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year via a trade.

“The name I would watch for is KOC, Kevin O’Connell. I was just talking to a couple of people in the league today, and they said they could see [Darren] Mougey giving up a high draft pick for Kevin O’Connell,” Cimini said. “They went to college together; they have maintained a relationship.”

He also added, “I was told that Mougey, even in meetings, has spoken highly of O’Connell. I wouldn’t totally dismiss that.”

Kevin O’Connell’s QB Track Record With Vikings Is Difficult To Defend

If O’Connell is fired (or traded), his track record of evaluating and developing quarterbacks will be a major reason why.

Sure, he found some success with career journeymen Joshua Dobbs and Nick Mullens in 2023 and resurrected Sam Darnold’s career in 2024. However, every decision he’s made at the position since then has walked the thin line between bad and abysmal.

Yes, Minnesota’s offense enjoyed successful seasons under his tutelage in 2022 and 2024, but they struggled mightily in his other three seasons, including this year. Poor decisions made at QB are largely to blame for their offensive struggles over the past two years, and the onus for those mistakes falls directly on O’Connell’s shoulders.

NFL Head Coaches Are Very Rarely Acquired Via A Trade

Another team trading for O’Connell wouldn’t be unprecedented, but it would be surprising. We just don’t see that happen often in the NFL. It’s only happened three times over the past two decades.

The most recent instance of a team acquiring a head coach on the trade market was the Broncos trading a 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for Sean Payton in January 2023. The Buccaneers also acquired Bruce Arians via a late-round pick swap with the Cardinals in 2019.

Based on O’Connell’s previous success, the Vikings would presumably receive closer compensation to New Orleans than Arizona. The QB struggles are an obvious demerit, but his career record of 49-26 would trump that for a team like the Jets, especially considering his previous relationship with their GM.