The Minnesota Vikings appear to have solved their quarterback conundrum. With Kirk Cousins added behind center, the Vikings routed the Green Bay Packers on the road Sunday, emphatically sending a statement to the rest of the NFC.

Cousins, though, might only be a short-term solution. The veteran is 38 years old and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Bleacher Report’s Brett Sobleski had an early potential suggestion for 2027 on Tuesday. Sobleski labeled the Vikings a landing spot once again for a reclamation projection quarterback. But this time, one who is excelling with the Seattle Seahawks in Drew Lock.

“The Vikings have ties to a Seattle Seahawks quarterback not named Sam Darnold. Minnesota’s general manager, Nolan Teasley, worked as part of the Seahawks’ scouting department from 2013 to ’25, serving as the franchise’s assistant general manager during the final three seasons. He was part of a front office that acquired/signed Drew Lock not once, but twice,” wrote Sobleski.

“Lock has played exceptionally well in Darnold’s absence this season. In fact, Seattle has won all four games in which Lock started. The 2019 second-round draft pick was once a highly regarded prospect who finally appears to fully grasp the game now as opposed to earlier in his professional career.

“Plus, his relationship with Darnold can provide insight into the Vikings coaching staff and organization.”

Lock is 3-0 with a 73.1% completion percentage and 9 yards per pass average in four games with the Seahawks this season.

Could Vikings Pursue QB Drew Lock in 2027 Offseason?

Lock is playing so well that pundits have pushed for Seattle to start him instead of Sam Darnold after the team’s bye. With that in mind, the Seahawks backup is kind of not a reclamation project; he doesn’t need fixing at the moment. That was the theme of Sobleski’s list.

Lock, though, still qualifies overall for a reclamation project list because of his 13-18 career record. As a full-time starter with the Denver Broncos, he was 8-14, including 4-12 in his final two campaigns.

Regardless of how well he plays the rest of 2026, Lock is also unlikely to demand major starter money. In that sense, pundits could consider him a reclamation project as well.

Malik Willis played well as a backup for the Green Bay Packers last year, which led to his 3-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Willis is earning $22.5 million per season on that contract. That’s nothing to sneeze at, but he’s ranked 26th among quarterbacks in average annual salary.

Lock could be a suitable solution to the Vikings if they prefer the veteran route behind center this offseason and Cousins isn’t an option. In a perfect world, Minnesota will get a fresh start with a rookie. But the Vikings might not want to go through developing a prospect if their elite defense remains intact, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores returns for another season.