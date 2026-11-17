The Minnesota Vikings spent a third-round pick for Kirk Cousins last week in a move that raised eyebrows around the NFL, but the 38-year-old quarterback changed the narrative after a strong game in a blowout victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

Cousins finished the contest with more than 200 passing yards and two touchdowns at Lambeau Field, which combined with four forced turnovers by the Vikings’ defense to result in a 30-10 blowout victory of a Packers team that had won five of its previous six games.

Following the win, some analysts panned the Las Vegas Raiders for giving up Cousins in return for only a third-round draft pick from Minnesota in 2027.

“The Raiders should have demanded a 2nd-round pick for Kirk Cousins,” wrote Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire on USA Today.

Raiders Held Leverage Over Vikings Before Kirk Cousins Trade

Of course, Sugrue’s take has the benefit of hindsight, as he posted it to X following Minnesota’s victory against the Packers on Sunday. But in fairness to him, several NFL analysts discussed the notion of the Raiders demanding a stronger draft asset for Cousins from a Vikings team that was desperate for competent quarterback play.

On one hand, Cousins is 38 years old and playing on a one-year contract. The idea of trading a high-level draft pick for a player under those circumstances, even one who was performing at a high level before the deal at the game’s most important position, is a risky proposition.

But Las Vegas held considerable leverage. The Raiders were 4-5 with Cousins under center, and the QB was second in the NFL with 20 TD passes when the team made the deal to send him to Minnesota.

Las Vegas had a rookie quarterback and the No. 1 overall pick in Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings, and no one expected he would sit all season long, save for a scenario in which Cousins had the Raiders competing strongly for a playoff spot under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak.

Vikings, Raiders Both Made Good in Trade for Kirk Cousins

In retrospect, the Raiders may have been able to hold out for a second-round draft selection from Minnesota given the current hamstring injury to Kyler Murray and the horrendous performance of Carson Wentz against the Buffalo Bills in a primetime showcase on “Monday Night Football” in Week 10.

The Vikings called around about other quarterbacks, including Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, who would have cost several first-round picks if he was available at all, and Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts, who might have cost considerably less than Cousins ultimately did given his recent Achilles tendon tear and generally poor play in 2026.

In the end, Minnesota probably got the best of the Raiders by dealing a third-round pick for the QB, which is actually pretty wild considering Cousins’ age and contract situation. But the Vikings now appear a legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the NFC with Cousins under center, while the Raiders acquired a Day 2 draft asset for a player they were never going to re-sign beyond the current campaign.