The Minnesota Vikings are down a couple of wide receivers including Jordan Addison, and free agency has provided an opportunity for the team to make an incremental upgrade while he recovers from thumb surgery.

Addison was healthy when the Vikings traded a third-round pick for quarterback Kirk Cousins, who led the team to a blowout victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 10. But Addison is now headed to the injured reserve list (IR) with a thumb injury he suffered in practice late last week.

“He wanted to try to go (Sunday), just couldn’t get there,” O’Connell said of Addison on Monday, November 16, per Vikings.com. “I don’t anticipate it being a long-term kind of thing, something similar to what Donovan Jackson went through [last season] and how quickly he returned from that (Jackson missed three games after wrist surgery), but obviously being a receiver and catching the football, a little bit different there.”

Meanwhile, WR3 Jauan Jennings continues dealing with a calf injury that has sidelined him for the past two contests. Cousins still has Justin Jefferson at his disposal, but tight end TJ Hockenson also missed Sunday’s game against Green Bay with injuries to both his wrist and chest.

Minnesota travels to Mexico City for a “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is officially a free agent after clearing waivers on Monday following his release from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hollywood Brown Makes Sense as Mid-Season Add for Vikings

Brown is looking to join a contender after tallying 587 receiving yards and five touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

He has not been the same kind of productive player this year, but part of that is due to the Eagles’ offensive struggles, which include season-ending blood clots afflicting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Brown, a former first-round pick, is hunting an opportunity to play for a contender and the Vikings fit the bill. Minnesota is tied for the NFC North Division lead with a record of 7-2 and may be short multiple wideouts for the next several weeks given the injury issues to both Addison and Jennings.

Hollywood Brown Can Offer Vikings Low-Risk, High-Reward Swing at Wide Receiver in Free Agency

Brown, who has earned more than $45 million over the course of his eight-year NFL career, is not a fix-all solution for the Vikings at age 29.

However, he is a deep threat who can add a new element to head coach Kevin O’Connell’s pass offense while the team waits out getting healthy in the position group.

For his career, Brown has tallied 376 receptions for 4,385 receiving yards and 33 TDs. He should also be a relatively inexpensive addition from a financial standpoint if the Vikings decide to take a swing.