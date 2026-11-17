The Vikings’ run game has been, to put it bluntly, pretty bad so far in 2026.

Over the first couple of weeks of the season, it looked as if Minnesota was making good on their promise to take the ground game more seriously. In Weeks 8 and 9, that went down the drain.

Against Detroit in Week 8, the Vikings only gave the ball to a running back on the ground 13 times. In Week 9 against Buffalo, that number dropped to 11. Kevin O’Connell took accountability for getting away from the run after the loss to Buffalo and made it obvious in Week 10.

Against the Packers, the Vikings handed the ball off 28 times. That’s four more carries in one game alone than they attempted in the last two contests combined.

With the ground game sputtering, is it fair to say that Kevin O’Connell brought this on himself?

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Must Reflect on RB Decisions

It seems fair to say that Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell operated as some sort of “de facto” general manager this offseason. Sure, Rob Brzezinski held the interim title, but O’Connell surely bore a lot of weight when it came to personnel decisions.

What were some of those decisions? Bringing back Aaron Jones on a revised deal and trading up for Demond Claiborne in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Jones played very admirably in the month that Jordan Mason missed. However, the room as a whole has been very underwhelming.

Rookie Demond Claiborne has barely been able to touch the field, and that was before he got put on IR last week. Jones and Mason haven’t been much more than “serviceable,” and there’s no question that O’Connell signed off on this room ahead of the season.

And here’s a look at that running back room through nine games of play:

108.6 yards per game (19th)

4.0 yards per rush (20th)

-0.15 EPA per rush (27th)

4 rushing touchdowns (T-last)

The interesting part about all of it is that Minnesota’s rushing attempts are only stuffed on 13.2% of attempts – the fifth-best mark in the league.

There’s a talent issue in the Vikings’ running back room, and it’s one that Kevin O’Connell and Frank Smith are hoping doesn’t hold them back from making a deep playoff run.

IDL Levi Drake Rodriguez Has Career Day on Sunday Against GB

Tabbed “Prospect X” of the 2024 NFL Draft by Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic, Rodriguez was drafted in the seventh round by Minnesota. On Sunday, he returned on the Vikings’ investment of the 232nd selection that year.

Per Pro Football Focus, Levi Drake Rodriguez had quite the awesome day statistically. PFF rewarded his performance with a 93.3 defensive grade, along with a 92.4 pass rush grade. His 8 QB pressures, 4 QB hurries, and 2 sacks led the team. He also simply “popped” when watching the tape back, getting into the backfield at will.

His performance was so good that PFF also named Rodriguez as their Week 10 Defensive Player of the Week.

“The Vikings‘ pass rush overwhelmed the Green Bay Packers‘ offense Sunday afternoon, and Rodriguez played a key role. He racked up eight total pressures on 24 pass-rushing snaps, including two sacks and two quarterback hits. Rodriguez had recorded just eight pressures through the first eight games of the season before matching that total in a single outing against the Packers.”

Brian Flores has to be ecstatic about his interior line depth. Not only did Rodriguez have himself a day, but Elijah Williams and Jalen Redmond absolutely balled out as well. Even first-round selection Caleb Banks joined in on the fun with a QB pressure and two defensive stops for no gain.