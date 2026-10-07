Vikings Receive Big News After Kicker’s Dominant Performance

Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after he was the team’s main source of points in their win over the Miami Dolphins. This was announced by the league on social media.

Reichard made all five field goals from 47 yards, 50 yards, 33 yards, 41 yards, and 29 yards out on Sunday. The kicker added to what has been a tremendous season for him and the Vikings. The Vikings improved to 4-0 on the year and maintained their top spot in the NFC North.

Now, the kicker is getting recognized for his efforts as the Vikings continue to play at a high level.

Vikings Kicker Has Been Consistent

Sunday’s performance is a microcosm of what he has done the entire season. He has hit all of his field goals and all of his extra points. A 56-yard kick has been his longest of the season, and he has made all three field goals from 50 yards or more. If anything, consistency has been a major part of his game.

Reichard was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round with the 203rd overall selection in 2024. He quickly made an impact, earning first-team All-Pro honors in his second year in the league. He was able to set some records along the way too, as he converted a 62-yard field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals that year. The field goal remains a Vikings record.

Active History In The Making For Vikings’ Kicker

The kicker is currently in the middle of some history at the moment. He has made 25 straight field goals dating back to October 2025. This also includes a perfect streak on extra points for his career. He has made all 75 he has ever attempted.

This is the third consecutive Special Teams Player of the Week award for the Vikings. Isaiah Rodgers won it in Week 2 for his performance against the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver and kick returner Myles Price won it in week three for his punt return touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s safe to say that special teams have been a spark plug for the Vikings so far this season.

This is certainly another big honor for the Vikings and for Reichard himself. He has become one of the best kickers in the NFL, and his consistency on the unit has been remarkable. Finding consistent special teams players is extremely difficult, and Reichard has been able to provide that for the Vikings in spades.

The Vikings have had an interesting season, as they struggle in certain areas while maintaining a 4-0 record. That being said, the only sure consistency has been on the special teams units. Reichard has been a major part of that, and he should be able to maintain that for the foreseeable future, as the Vikings look to reach new heights.