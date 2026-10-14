Vikings Star’s Big Performance Earns Major Award

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. had a great day against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Now, he is being rewarded for his efforts. Murphy was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 5, as announced by the team on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vikings won the game by a 23-13 margin, with Murphy playing a big role. The defensive back intercepted Saints quarterback Tyler Shough in the third quarter, helping preserve the narrow lead. Then, he was able to record another key interception, as Shough threw deep for Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. Murphy was there to catch the pass that was slightly overthrown, to keep the lead intact.

Vikings Have Dominated Weekly Awards

Winning weekly awards have become standard for the Vikings this season. Corner Isaiah Rogers won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in the second week of the season. He recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal as well. Myles Price was able to win the same award the following week, as he was able to score an electric touchdown on an 86-yard punt return.

The awards have not stopped there. Will Reichard won the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week last week as well. He played a major role in scoring all of the Vikings’ points. He went five-for-five on field goals. Now, Murphy can add another award to the Vikings’ collection.

Vikings Defender Has Seen Stock Rise

Murphy initially came to Minnesota in 2023. He had his breakout season in 2024 when he started all 17 games. He recorded 81 tackles, 14 passes defended, and six interceptions. He was able to earn Pro Bowl accolades for his efforts and established himself early as a key member of the secondary. His play earned him a big-time extension in 2025.

Murphy tested the open market a bit heading into 2025. However, he ended up re-signing with the Vikings to a three-year, $66 million contract. He made it clear that he wants to play with the Vikings organization for the rest of his career.

Murphy immediately went to work following the extension, recording 48 tackles and two interceptions that season. Now, the playmaker is off to a solid start in 2026. His three interceptions have already exceeded the total from last year, and he has 15 total tackles over the course of five games.

The defensive back has certainly proven his worth over the course of the past couple of years. Not only has he proved his worth, but he was also able to do so immediately. On top of this, he has shown that the Vikings made the right move by offering him a major extension. Extensions are often difficult to judge early on. Nevertheless, Murphy has made that extension seem like a bargain to this point.

The Vikings have seemed to have racked up weekly awards with ease this season, and Murphy undoubtedly added to that. There is still a ton of season to go and more opportunities for him to make his mark. That is certainly good news for the Vikings.