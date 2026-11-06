Bills’ Josh Allen, Joe Brady Get Blunt on Facing Vikings Defense

The Minnesota Vikings defense will look to have a bounce-back performance in Week 9. In the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Vikings defense only gave up 19 points, but it did surrender 230 rushing yards.

While the Minnesota defense looks to bounce back, it will be a challenging situation as they face the Buffalo Bills and QB Josh Allen. Buffalo is coming off a 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, so the Vikings will have their hands full.

Furthermore, Allen understands that the Bills offense is in for a major challenge, as scoring points against the Vikings’ defense is no easy task for an opposing offensive unit.

“They’re the No. 1 defense for a reason, so they’re giving a lot of teams fits, including a lot of good opposing offenses,” Allen told reporters on Nov. 5. “Again, it’s going to be a hard week. We understand that, and we’re excited for the opportunity, especially given where we’re at in the season, kind of midway through.

“Teams are who they are, and it’s going to be an awesome test for our team to fight through the adversity of this game and try to figure it out as we go.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Wants to Face Best Defense in NFL

While the Bills star understands that the Vikings defense, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, will blitz and try to make him feel uncomfortable, he’s excited to go up against the best.

“As a competitor, you’re like, ‘Yeah, heck yeah! I want to play the best; I want to go out there and prove why we are what you say, the No. 1 offense,'” Allen added.

“I know that statistically speaking, but that’s still a chip on our shoulder. We want to go out there and be the best offense that we can be. And again, we’ve got a great opportunity against a fantastic defense.”

Joe Brady on Preparing to Face Vikings’ Defense in Week 9

Meanwhile, Bills head coach Joe Brady spoke about the process of preparing to face the Vikings’ defense. Although it’s difficult to replicate what Flores will be bringing during a game, Brady hopes that they can lean on other aspects as well to be as well prepared to face this defensive unit.

“They’re obviously an elite defense, and they make you work the entire game,” Brady told reporters on Nov. 5. “That’s why they’re No. 1 in the league right now… You have to trust your rules, trust your technique [when facing the Vikings defense]. Your communication has to be elite. You’re on the road, so it’s always going to be hard.

“They obviously do an outstanding job and make it stressful on you on every single play. It’s no different. Your team is never going to look exactly like it’s going to look at full speed, but you can try to simulate as much as possible.”

It will be interesting to see if the Bills can still rack up points as they normally do while facing this Vikings defense, or if Flores and Co. will keep this a low-scoring affair to give their offense a chance to lead them to a win.