Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Doesn’t Hold Back on LB Blake Cashman After Beating Colts

The Minnesota Vikings continued to win with defense in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The whole unit has been one of the best in the league throughout the first half of 2026. Multiple players have starred to lead the unit, but veteran linebacker Blake Cashman has quickly emerged as one of the biggest defensive playmakers for Minnesota.

That was certainly the case versus the Colts. Cashman finished with a team-high 12 total tackles, including eight solos. He also had two sacks and four pass defenses, including a near interception.

“He’s just flying all over the place,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters after the game. “What he does just from a pre-snap, communication standpoint as the green dot and then just as a blitzer. He made some really nice instinctive plays, knocking some balls down in zone. Almost picked one off there early in the game that probably would have been a touchdowns. He’s just so impactful.

O’Connell couldn’t say enough good things about the 30-year-old linebacker.

“The way he’s playing and the way he’s kind of taking ownership, taking the next step of just kind of elite understanding of our defense, what we’re trying to get done,” added O’Connell. “Adjustments in-game. Just spectacular.

“He’s been awesome for us.”

Cashman also had three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss in the 16-10 win over the Colts. The victory improved the Vikings to 6-0.

Blake Cashman Stars for Vikings Defense in Win Over Colts

Getty Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell raved about linebacker Blake Cashman after the team’s win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cashman has filled the stat sheet throughout this season in Minnesota. The linebacker has posted at least eight tackles and a quarterback hit each game since Week 2. Cashman also registered two sacks and a pass defense during that stretch.

But he reached a new level Sunday. The linebacker’s four pass defenses were more than what he had all of last season while the three quarterback hits matched his 2025 total. Cashman’s 12 total tackles were also a new season high.

The Vikings defense allowed a Jonathan Taylor 38-yard rushing touchdown on their first possession of the game. But behind Cashman’s effort, Minnesota didn’t give up another touchdown. Indianapolis’s only score after the opening drive was a field goal just before halftime.

The Colts had two other field goal attempts in the second half that kicker Spencer Shrader missed.

The Vikings signed Cashman in NFL free agency during March 2024. It’s been a great acquisition.

Cashman has played very well throughout his tenure in Minnesota. Yet, he hasn’t received any Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition.

If Cashman keeps his current pace of production, though, that’s likely to change this season.