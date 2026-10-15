Vikings Urged to Make Decision on Brian Flores Amid 5-0 Start

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 as they are in their bye week, and that’s thanks to their defense led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Minnesota’s defense has only allowed a team to score more than 20 points once, and that was in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Moreover, the Vikings have won 10 straight games dating back to last season, with Flores and his defense at the heart of this run. Minnesota was lucky that they didn’t lose their defensive coordinator last offseason, and he returned to his coaching position and is picking up where he left off.

Flores is showing that he’s arguably the best defensive coordinator in the league, and former NFL player Damien Woody is urging the Vikings to double the coach’s salary to ensure he remains in Minnesota.

“I just want to know, whatever Brian Flores is making, it just needs to be double,” Woody said in an Oct. 14 video from “The OG Football Show.” “Just double whatever his contract is, because he is literally a mastermind. How in the world, when you watch the Minnesota Vikings week in and week out, are they 5-0?

“It’s all credit to the defense because of the way they’re able to attack teams from all different angles, whether it’s perimeter blitzes, guys mugging up in the A-gaps, and really attacking.”

What Makes Vikings Defense Under Brian Flores So Special

Moreover, Woody shared what specifically he’s seeing from the Vikings defense that has impressed him and is calling for Minnesota to double Flores’ salary to ensure that he doesn’t go anywhere.

“[The Vikings are] attacking the running backs and protection,” Woody added. “They bring all sorts of things that just cause confusion defensively, man. It’s fun to, as an offensive player, watch that defensive scheme by Brian Flores.”

It will be interesting to see if any NFL team needing a head coach after this season considers hiring Flores or if his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams causes him to get overlooked.

Kyler Murray Showing Signs of Life After Week 5

Meanwhile, the Vikings offense is showing signs of life after the win over the Saints isn’t getting lost on his teammates. Kyler Murray went 24-for-30 on his pass attempts, leading to 229 passing yards, one touchdown, and a passer rating of 109.6.

Furthermore, the Vikings quarterback used his legs to hurt the Saints’ defense as he recorded 10 carries for 51 rushing yards, with his longest run being for 18 yards. After the game, Justin Jefferson shared his thoughts on Murray’s performance.

“He seemed to find a rhythm,” Jefferson told reporters postgame on Oct. 11. “It was great. The off-schedule plays he made scrambling and using his feet to create first downs and build momentum were definitely big for us. When a play doesn’t look like much, but he’s making something out of nothing, that goes a long way for us.

“That’s something we were looking for and expecting from him, creating those plays, scrambling, and looking downfield to make those big plays. He played tremendously. We just have to finish those drives, especially with the two fumbles we had.”