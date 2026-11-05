Vikings Announce Carson Wentz Decision Amid Kyler Murray Injury & Struggles

The Minnesota Vikings have been accused of preparing a “soft benching” for struggling quarterback Kyler Murray for much of this past week as the former Arizona Cardinal deals with a hamstring injury.

Having yet to announce an injury report, considering that they play on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Kevin O’Connell had not given much concreted indication as to what Murray’s practice or playing status might look like over the coming days.

However, speaking to the media on Thursday, O’Connell revealed that Murray’s injury will force him to miss Monday’s game, and that Carson Wentz will start instead.

“The #Vikings are planning to start Carson Wentz on MNF against the #Bills, as Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury would limit his mobility. Murray also could make it worse by playing.” Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Is This a Soft Benching for Kyler Murray?

Wentz’s numbers from his limited playing time earlier this season whilst Murray was in concussion protocol far exceed what the former first overall pick has managed to accomplish since taking back the reins.

The Super Bowl champion from 2018 has a passer rating 20 points higher than Murray, averages 0.44 more yards per throw, and has a far better touchdown to interception ratio (3:0 v.s. 5:3).

Minnesota have a gruelling three-game schedule against the Bills, Packers and 49ers over the next three weeks, and whilst the injury may simply be a coincidence, it could also be that O’Connell knows he will need his best at the helm in order to remain contenders to top the NFC North and the conference as a whole.