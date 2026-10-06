Vikings Coach Explains Why Offense Is Taking Different Approach

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell went on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed a variety of things. From discussing injuries to key players, including Justin Jefferson, to strategy, it was a wide-ranging interview. One particular nugget revealed a bit of his offensive strategy.

The Vikings have had a roller-coaster offensive attack. Sunday’s win against the Miami Dolphins was promising, and quarterback Kyler Murray made a bold proclamation regarding the offense.

Even with all the bold proclamations and offensive identity struggles, one thing in particular has been a theme throughout the course of the season. The running game has been a huge staple of what the Vikings have wanted to do offensively. Running the football is something that has become a major focus.

O’Connell indicated that running the football, as well as protecting it, have been major offensive strategies for the team this season.

“There was a time where statistically you try to hunt those big plays and they help you win, and they do, explosives are huge factors for winning games. But I think staying committed to running the football, playing a type of offensive football where we do protect it… we’re trying to make sure we are setting the stage and take for our team to play four quarters and find a way to win.”

Running Game Has Been Key For Vikings

The running game in total has averaged 116 carries for 297 yards and two touchdowns. They have averaged 3.7 yards per carry. Leading the way in the rushing department is Aaron Jones. He has 72 carries for 297 yards. The veteran has averaged 4.1 yards per carry this year and has had some big-time games in doing so.

Those games include a divisional contest against the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the season, as well as Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. He had 105 yards against the Bears, as he was able to establish himself as a ground threat early in the year. Jones ran for 94 yards on 20 carries this past Sunday, in what was a physical affair.

Vikings Have Played Mistake-Free Football

Turnovers have been kept down this season as well. They have two total giveaways, which is tied for fewest in the NFL, and those giveaways are two interceptions from Murray. They have zero fumbles lost, which is best in the NFL as well. This is especially impressive when you consider that the Vikings have 110 total team pass attempts.

To Murray’s credit, he has kept the turnovers down. He has had a clean sheet in the last two games, throwing no interceptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dolphins.

Although the conservative playcalling may drive fans crazy, it has worked so far. The Vikings have been able to win football games by committing few turnovers and relying on the defense. There have been previous concerns about whether or not this strategy will hold up come playoff time. However, it is working for now.

It will be interesting to see if this strategy is something that they employ as the games get tougher and the season progresses. Turnover-free football and the run game are definitely important to winning football games. That being said, unlocking the passing game is going to be important moving forward. Nevertheless, it seems like the team has the blueprint for how they want to succeed, and so far, it’s working. There is something to be said for that.