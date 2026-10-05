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Vikings Face Major Concern Despite Playoff Backing From Insider

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Minnesota Vikings v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Head coach Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

An NFL analyst had a strong takeaway about the Minnesota Vikings following their Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe talked about one area in which she would like to see the team improve, doing so in a column on Monday morning.

The Vikings are fresh off a 15-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins. This was a game that had a little bit of everything for the team. The team recorded 213 passing yards thanks to Kyler Murray and was able to get it done on the ground as well. Aaron Jones had 20 carries for 94 yards, while Murray added six carries for 16 yards.

Defensively, the Vikings were able to hold their own once again. They stifled the Dolphins’ offense and were able to continue making big plays in the process. They recorded 44 total tackles, two quarterback sacks, and three quarterback hits on the day. It was another strong day for a defense that continues to play at a high level.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

A Major Concern For The Vikings (And Kyler Murray

However, Howe has one specific worry about the Vikings in particular, as the playoffs are beginning to become a realistic goal. He broke it down in his piece.

“I expect the Vikings to be a playoff factor because their defense doesn’t seem to slump, but they need more out of the offense to be a real NFC contender. At some point, quarterback Kyler Murray is going to have to match points with some better teams, and they’re going to encounter a gantlet of superior offenses in November. “

Kyler Murray has been more of a stabilizing quarterback for the Vikings so far this season. He has 433 passing yards, which ranks him 29th in the NFL. His one touchdown is good for 28th in the league, while his two interceptions are tied for the seventh-most in the league. Perhaps even a bit more jarring is his quarterback rating. It stands at 27.5, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

To be fair, Murray’s best game came on Sunday against the Dolphins. He went 13-of-14 in the fourth quarter and was able to connect with tight end TJ Hockenson on multiple occasions. The latter had 13 receptions for 119 yards in what was an impressive performance. It was clear that both players were in a rhythm and found each other often. On top of this, Murray indicated the Vikings’ offense was just getting started.

Miami Dolphins
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 15: Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Vikings Defense Has Stepped Up

The defense has been one of the best units in football this season. The unit ranks first in the league in red zone defense touchdown rate, opponent passer rating, and sacks. The 14 sacks in particular demonstrate how disruptive they are to the quarterback. They have allowed only 13.7 points per game and a 56.2% opponent passer rating. They have carried the team on days when the offense has struggled, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores has been aggressive.

The offense could still be considered a concern. That being said, it looked better on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if the unit can put together more games as they did against the Dolphins. If they can, this team could be peaking at the right time.

Danny Jaillet Danny Jaillet is a sportswriter with more than 15 years experience in the industry. He has been featured on Fox Sports, USA Today, and Yahoo Sports among others. He graduated from Worcester State University with a B.A. in communications and a minor in writing. More about Danny Jaillet

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Vikings Face Major Concern Despite Playoff Backing From Insider

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