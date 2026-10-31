Colts Dealt Strong Jonathan Taylor Message Amid Vikings Trade Rumor

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly interested in acquiring Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. However, it’s unclear whether that interest will lead to a serious trade offer to land the player before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Recent reports have also cast doubt on whether Indianapolis is genuinely willing to part ways with Taylor. Despite Taylor not being on the wrong side of 30 and under contract for a couple more seasons, WTHR-TV’s Dominic Miranda stated that now is the time to trade the 27-year-old running back.

“As bad as it hurts, I understand there’s a lot of emotional equity here put in by Colts fans,” Miranda said in an Oct. 30 video from 1075 The Fan. “As bad as it hurts to see a guy who’s been an absolute beast since he stepped foot in Indianapolis and probably has three to five really good years left in the tank.

When you’re talking about Jonathan Taylor, under contract through 2028, 27 years old, in the absolute prime of his career, you have to maximize that value while you can. Because if you don’t, then you can’t really say you’re operating in the best interest of the franchise. I just don’t know if keeping him really sets you up for success later.”

Colts Need to Stock Up on Draft Picks for Next GM

Moreover, believes that the most important thing for the Colts to do is to start stocking up on draft picks to begin this rebuild, and trading Taylor will add more to the cupboard after the trades of Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

“Use the [Christian] McCaffrey trade as a North Star here, and you get a second-round pick plus something or a second-round pick plus two things,” Miranda added. “You’re setting up the next GM for potentially two second-round picks, two third-round picks, two fourth-round picks in this upcoming draft, and maybe some more draft capital in 2028. Plus, you get your first-round pick back.

“That’s a situation where, if I’m a GM, I look at it and hope that a successful GM you bring in has some semblance of confidence and a little bit of ego. Like, okay, there’s six picks in the first four rounds of the draft. I can bring in my guys relatively quickly and rebuild this thing, maybe quicker than a lot of people.”

Vikings Insider Not Ruling Out Jonathan Taylor Trade

Meanwhile, Vikings reporter for The Athletic, Alec Lewis, stated that he isn’t ruling out Minnesota making that big trade for Taylor.

“People have asked me about [the Taylor trade rumor], and what can I report? I’ve said the same thing: I’m not going to rule it out because I know they want to be active,” Lewis said in an Oct. 29 video from “Vikings Collective.”

“I also know the need at the running back position right now. I just spent a lot of time talking about split safety and their inability to run against split safety. An elite running back would obviously help with that.”

Taylor has played 319 total snaps for the Colts so far this season, leading to a 65.3 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has carried the ball 140 times for 587 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 16 missed tackles as a runner.

In the passing game, Taylor has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 178 receiving yards.