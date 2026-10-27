Vikings Issued Jonathan Taylor Trade Take Without Sacrificing Key Asset

The Minnesota Vikings are in the trade rumor mill regarding the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor. Recently, news emerged that the Vikings are reportedly interested in Taylor, per an Oct. 25 report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Moreover, Minnesota has pushed the Colts toward likely being a seller after defeating them in Week 7. As a result, teams are circling key veteran players that could help them in the second half of the season.

As for what the Vikings could give up for Taylor, Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily,” revealed a trade idea that could see Minnesota keep a major asset: It’s first round pick.

“I am offering the Colts a 2027 third-round pick, a 2027 fifth-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and, if need be, a 2028 sixth-round pick for Jonathan Taylor,” Zulgad said in an Oct. 26 video from SKOR North.

Moreover, Zulgad would like for Minnesota to follow the path the San Francisco 49ers went when they traded for Christian McCaffrey without needing to include a first-round pick.

“Let me explain my reasoning, though; if you guys recall, back in 2022, Christian McCaffrey, who I think was a better player, was traded from Carolina in-season to San Francisco,” Zulgad added. “He was 26 at the time.

“The Niners didn’t have a first-round pick to trade. So here’s what they traded for Christian McCaffrey. Here’s what Carolina got back: a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick.”

Vikings Need to Hold Onto First Round Pick

Nonetheless, Zulgad would only want to see the Vikings pursue the Colts star if they can do so without giving up a first-round pick, as he would like for Minnesota to hold onto that valuable draft capital.

“They got back four picks, no first-rounder,” Zulgad said. “In that case, San Francisco didn’t have one to trade. The Vikings obviously do. I would prefer not to touch that one.

“What I’m saying is, working off that trade where you didn’t have a first-round pick switch hands, but you certainly had some good draft capital switch hands: A 2027 third-round pick, a 2027 fifth-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and, if need be to get it over the finish line, a 2028 sixth-round pick.”

Jonathan Taylor Should Want Out of Indianapolis

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Damien Harris believes Taylor needs to want out of Indianapolis given that it would allow for the player to be on a contender and the team could recoup draft capital that it lacks.

“If I’m Jonathan Taylor, in particular, I want to be out of there, and it’s not because I don’t respect what the organization has done for me,” Harris said during an Oct. 25 appearance on CBS Sports HQ. “They drafted him; they gave him a lofty extension. They’ve done right by Jonathan Taylor. But if I were him, I would also want to be done right in the sense that I’ve given so much to this organization.

“I’m such a great football player. Give me an opportunity to go contend. You look at what Kenneth Walker is doing for the Kansas City Chiefs right now. That’s a clear example of a running back in a good situation, in a good offense with a good long-term quarterback.”