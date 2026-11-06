Vikings Get Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumor Update Before Week 9

The Minnesota Vikings are among the teams with a reported interest in the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Nonetheless, the question is whether the Vikings or any other team wants to give up the draft capital needed to land him.

Taylor has played 412 snaps on offense so far for Indianapolis, leading to a 62.8 overall PFF grade. The Colts star has carried the ball 148 times for 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 19 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Taylor has caught 21 passes on 28 targets for 202 receiving yards. As a result, the Colts want fair value for a player of this production.

With only a few days until the trade deadline, Prime Video’s NFL insider James Palmer shared the latest update regarding Taylor and the trade rumors surrounding the player.

“Everything’s a little bit quiet right now,” Palmer said during a Nov. 5 appearance on Prime Video. “Teams are kind of feeling things out on Sunday about where they’re exactly going to be. But we do have Jonathan Taylor circled, and there are teams like the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos still interested in Jonathan Taylor.

“They’ve all contacted the Colts. There’s been a couple of offers in there, but nothing to the level of what Indianapolis is looking for.”

Jonathan Taylor Expects to Be Traded Amid Vikings Rumor

Moreover, Palmer notes that Taylor is expected to be traded by the deadline, so it will be interesting to see if a team does step up with their offer to land one of the best running backs in the league.

“My understanding is Jonathan Taylor expects to be traded,” Palmer added. “We’ll see if somebody gets up there. The Giants are the other team to keep an eye on.”

It will be interesting to see if the Vikings do get aggressive and give their offense a shot in the arm with a move for Taylor, as he can elevate their ground and passing game out of the backfield. Moreover, that type of move will send a message that they are looking to be a Super Bowl contender in a competitive NFC this season.

Colts Want Christian McCaffrey-Type Package

Meanwhile, on Nov. 5, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest update regarding where the Taylor trade rumor stands, as it appears the Colts will wait until the final hours of the trade deadline to see if they can get an offer that suits their rebuild.

“They want a Christian McCaffrey-type package for Jonathan Taylor,” Rapoport said during his appearance on “Good Morning Football.” “It’s clear they don’t have it yet; otherwise, they would have obviously made the trade.

“The other part of this is that this isn’t someone they really want to trade. This is someone they believe is a big part of their future. They’d like to build around him, so it would take a big package to get the Colts to move on from him.”