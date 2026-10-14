Vikings Could Get Back Key Scoring Option in Week 7: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are dealing with a slew of injuries on the bye week. However, positive updates are coming out about some of the key players currently on the mend. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlighted running back Jordan Mason as a player to watch for coming out of the bye week.

Mason is currently on injured reserve as he continues to recover from a fractured thumb that needed surgery. He suffered the injury early in the season, against the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. He was able to finish the game, but underwent evaluations the following morning, and that is when his fracture was revealed. He was able to have the surgery on September 16, leading to be placed on IR.

He has missed the course of four games and looks to be ready to suit up against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings are on a bye week at the moment. However, Fowler notes that Mason is on track to return.

Few injury updates here. Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has a legitimate chance to make his season debut in Week 7 vs. Kansas City, multiple sources say. Minnesota hopes to get Jordan Mason (injured reserve, thumb) back in Week 7, post-bye.

Jordan Mason Could Be Major Boost For Vikings

This is certainly exciting news for the Vikings as it means a couple of things. For one, Aaron Jones Sr. and Mason will provide a nice complement to each other in the backfield. Jones has played at a high level in Mason’s absence. He has tallied 410 yards over the course of five games. Now, the duo will be able to help spearhead what has been a successful rushing attack.

Other running backs have been able to step up in Mason’s absence as well. Deejay Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne have also stepped in and have been able to be effective. That being said, they weren’t as impactful statistically during Mason’s absence. Mason averages 4.8 yards per carry this year, and will be able to provide that explosiveness that has been missing alongside Jones.

Vikings Offense Has Played At High Level

The Vikings offense has been able to function despite Mason’s absence. The team themselves currently set at 5-0 on the year.

The Vikings offense has been able to function despite Mason’s absence. The team themselves currently set at 5-0 on the year. They have averaged 116 rushing yards per game, which ranks 13th in the NFL. They have 283 total offensive yards per game and 21.8 points per game. They have also managed to boast an offensive line that ranks 15th in the NFL, according to rankings from Pro Football Focus.

This is extremely positive news for our rushing attack that could use the depth in the backfield. It has already been strong over the course of the last couple weeks thanks to Jones. However, having that depth for the stretch run is important. Jones has managed to suffered injuries throughout some games, but has managed to bounce back in the process. Nevertheless, having a player that can take some of the load off Jones is important.

The Vikings are already sitting pretty in first place in the NFC North. Getting a reinforcement like Mason back in the picture is just another asset that they can use to question their lead. The NFL season is a long one, and the physicality of the North itself can certainly take a toll on the players. This Mason update could not come at a better time.