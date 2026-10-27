Cris Carter Gets Real on J.J. McCarthy’s Giants Success After Vikings Trade

For a second straight week, some are asking whether the Minnesota Vikings were impatient with J.J. McCarthy after the New York Giants‘ Week 8 win over the Houston Texans. The Vikings’ former first-round pick is off to a good start with the Giants after Minnesota traded him for a Day 3 draft pick.

McCarthy has a passer rating of 95.2 with 495 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in three games for the Giants since the trade, per StatMuse. Moreover, if this is the McCarthy that the Giants can get, they have a serious shot at winning the NFC East division.

Nonetheless, if these performances from McCarthy continue, then the conversation regarding the Vikings’ patience will stay in the spotlight. Still, former Vikings wideout Cris Carter noted why the team’s former QB is having success in New York.

“The Giants’ offense is a lot simpler than Kevin O’Connell’s offense that the Vikings run,” Carter said on the Oct. 26 edition of the “Fully Loaded Podcast.” “The Giants are a power-running team, and they’re going to do a lot of play-action, which is what he came from. It’s what he did.

“The Vikings have not been a power-running team since No. 44, Chuck Foreman, was running the ball. They were playing outside. The Vikings have been a throwing football team for 40 years. So now you get a better fit.”

J.J. McCarthy Is Good Game Manager for Giants

Moreover, Carter notes that McCarthy is managing the game well for the Giants, which has led to his success in New York. He’s not lighting the league on fire, but McCarthy is making timely passes and not making mistakes.

“He made a couple of throws early, and now he’s starting to develop some chemistry with Malik Nabers,” Carter added. “Malik Nabers has had two 100-yard games in a row. He can be a superstar, and he has that type of ability for the Giants at receiver. Now you start to see Isaiah Likely at tight end.

“They found some chemistry the week before in the fourth quarter. He makes a couple of throws, plays the game, and manages the game. The game isn’t too fast for him. It’s great to see him have some success, and I’m so glad the Giants didn’t throw away this whole season.”

T.J. Hockenson on Vikings QB Kyler Murray

As for the QB in Minnesota, Kyler Murray, he is starting to show that he can be a threat with his legs against any team the Vikings play. T.J. Hockenson shared what went through his mind during Murray’s 35-yard scramble as the Vikings QB showed that he can lean on his legs when needed and make a big play for the team.

“That was a weird look,” Hockenson told reporters on Oct. 25 after the Vikings win. “They played man. That was a tough one for me. He had hard inside leverage on an inside-breaking route, so I was like, ‘All right, well,’ and then he just kept following me, and Kyler took off. He’s so fast.

“There are so many times when you’re going to scramble, and then he’s on you, and you’re like, ‘Oh, I should have blocked,’ or ‘I should have gone deeper,’ or whatever. He’s so fast, so it’s still about getting in that rhythm with him. When he gets those legs moving, it’s hard to stop him, and it’s a good aspect to have as an offense.”