Cris Carter Gets Real on Vikings, Kirk Cousins Trade Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense has a lot of question marks as the 2026 NFL season is hitting its midway point. Minnesota’s defense is arguably the best in the league, but it’s their offensive unit that causes some to pause on whether to believe the Vikings are for real.

With the trade deadline approaching on Nov. 10, there’s some wild speculation going on, and when it comes to the Vikings, it’s the QB position. Starter Kyler Murray has shown flashes that he can be the guy for Minnesota. However, would general manager Nolan Teasley want an upgrade?

One name that could be available by Nov. 10 is Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins. The Raiders are 3-4 and on a four-game losing streak, and if they lose to the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, could the Silver and Black be open to dealing Cousins?

While a reunion between Minnesota and Cousins would be interesting, given that he knows the system of head coach Kevin O’Connell, former Vikings wideout Cris Carter isn’t buying any of that speculation when co-host Trey Wingo started discussing this potential scenario.

“Kirk Cousins is not coming back to Minnesota. He’s not coming back to Minnesota,” Carter said in an Oct. 28 video from the “Inside Football Show.” “The Vikings are not getting ready to trade for him to bring him back. That would upset their locker room. It would be completely against what they say they like to do.

“I spent some time with the new general manager, and that’s not the environment he’s trying to create. They brought Kyler there with a plan. They are undefeated. Their plan is working, whether we like it or not.”

Vikings Are Good Team Despite Offensive Concerns

Moreover, Carter notes that while people might still have doubts about the Vikings despite their 6-0 record, the former wideout stated that Minnesota is a good team even with their concerns, especially with their defense, which can take them far in the playoffs.

“They’re still a supermodel,” Carter added. “So what? She’s got a little bump on her forehead. It’s just a little acne. It’ll go away in a couple of days. But that defense, there’s no one else that would be happy with their defense.

“Denver last year rode their defense. Houston rode their defense. New England, for the most part, rolled with their defense. Defense can take you a long way. Kirk Cousins is not coming back to Minnesota. He took enough of our money with him when he left the last time.”

Minnesota Gets Insider Update on Jonathan Taylor Rumors

As for potential trades that the Vikings could make, Minnesota is reportedly one of several teams interested in Jonathan Taylor.

The Indianapolis Colts have already begun moving key players, trading DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson on Oct. 27, raising questions about whether Taylor could be next to leave Indianapolis.

Nonetheless, NFL insider Jordan Schultz sounded bullish on a potential Taylor trade ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline when sharing what he knows about the situation.

“I don’t think [the Colts are] done,” Schultz said in an Oct. 28 video from SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I don’t know if anything’s imminent in terms of another deal. They moved quickly yesterday with the two trades, and I had talked about the Colts being real sellers and how Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner were at the top of that list. There’s been a lot of talk about Jonathan Taylor. I’m not convinced that one happens.

“I think you’re still looking at Josh Downs, the wide receiver who’s going to be a free agent after this season. Grover Stewart is another one, a defensive tackle who’s been in the league for over a decade and has been a very productive player.”