Vikings Add Versatile Running Back for Lions Game

The Minnesota Vikings are bolstering their game-day group with DeeJay Dallas.

“The #Vikings have elevated RB DeeJay Dallas to the active roster for tomorrow’s game,” the Vikings posted on X on October 31.

Dallas is deserving of this opportunity, and it is a warranted move for the Vikings in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions. However, the decision has significant implications for this game and Dallas’ future with the VIkings.

Dallas, 28, has 10 yards on three carries and four catches for 34 yards in six games with the Vikings this season.

This officially marks Dallas’ third elevation from the practice squad.

The Vikings will have to sign him to their 53-man roster or find another option if need be in Week 9. Dallas entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick, taken 144th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars in his career.

Dallas has 3,657 all-purpose yards in his 90 games played, including two starts.

DeeJay Dallas Provides Insurance for Vikings

Dallas contributes on special teams, but he also provides insurance for the Vikings’ backfield, even with Aaron Jones progressing non-participation to limited action to shedding his injury designation with a full session on Friday.

Jones, who turns 32 in December, has managed a knee injury since training camp. He got banged up again in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones is indeed expected to play, but he is likely far from 100%, even without a designation.

“I don’t think you can really say enough about Aaron Jones with what he’s giving right now,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis posted on X on October 30. “Exit last Sunday looked rough. Had already been dinged. Lack of depth almost demands having him, but significant what he’s putting his body through to be available.”

The Vikings got Jordan Mason back from IR last week. They also still have rookie sixth-round pick (198th overall) Demond Claiborne. The Vikings made Claiborne inactive last week in favor of elevating Dallas from the practice squad.