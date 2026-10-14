2027 Mock Draft Sees The Vikings Steal An Ideal Kyler Murray Replacement

Kyler Murray might be coming off his most impressive performance with the Vikings, but he still has a long way to go before Minnesota would be willing to commit to him long-term.

With him only playing out a one-year contract, the Vikings have a difficult decision to make when it comes to re-signing him this offseason. Based on the first month of the season, most believe he’ll probably be one and done in the Twin Cities.

However, with the Vikings shipping J.J. McCarthy out of town two weeks ago, they don’t have a contingency plan at the position. That leads many to believe they’ll look for their answer at the position in the 2027 NFL Draft. BleacherReport’s Scouting Department thinks they could find that answer in Oregon’s Dante Moore.

“Kyler Murray could earn a contract extension this offseason depending on how the Minnesota Vikings finish the campaign. Murray has transitioned well into Kevin O’Connell’s scheme, while the coach continues to implement plays that help accentuate the quarterback’s strengths,” BleacherReport’s Brent Sobleski wrote. “Even if Murray does re-sign, Oregon’s Dante Moore isn’t unfamiliar with sitting for a year, and the Vikings could have a succession plan in place after their last attempt went awry.”

Dante Moore Would Be A Perfect Fit For The Vikings’ Offense

Moore is a prototypical NFL quarterback. While he isn’t overly athletic, he has more than enough mobility to make plays with his legs. His arm talent could be the aspect of his game that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell really falls in love with.

Moore can make any throw on the field, and his quick release is another one of his best qualities. As a prospect, he’s somewhat similar to McCarthy (albeit with a bigger arm). He has many of the traits that led O’Connell to pull the trigger on him with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While he still has work to do when it comes to his consistency and pocket awareness, virtually no quarterback is a finished product at the collegiate level. He’d be a worthwhile dart throw late in the first round (the Vikings’ 5-0 record has them picking at 30th overall in BR’s mock) for a team looking to get another bite at the QB apple.

A Loaded Quarterback Class Could Push Moore To The Back-End Of The First Round

Some are probably surprised to see Dante Moore going as late as he is in mock drafts. Most believed he had a good chance of being selected in the top 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft had he not opted to go back to school.

However, a handful of quality quarterbacks will hear their names called in the 2027 NFL Draft. It’s right up there with the 2024 class (which Vikings fans surely don’t look back on fondly) and the 2020 class before it in terms of its depth and potential at the position.

In BR’s mock, Moore was the fourth signal-caller off the board. That was also without Heisman hopefuls CJ Carr, Arch Manning, or Trinidad Chambliss hearing their names called. A few solid high-profile quarterbacks will be pushed down the board, and the Vikings might be able to capitalize on that fact.