Vikings Re-Sign Running Back to Active Roster After Increased Usage

After taking the second-most snaps on offense of any running back during Week 8’s defeat to the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings have re-signed former Seattle Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas to the 53-man roster.

“The #Vikings have signed RB DeeJay Dallas (@DallasDeejay) to the 53-man roster”, the team posted on social media on Wednesday.

Dallas was originally cut during the Vikings’ bye week ahead of the Week 6 slate, but was subsequently elevated to the game-day roster in both of the team’s past fixtures in Week 7 and Week 8.

DeeJay Dallas Seeing More Time on Offense

After being the clear third choice in the rotation in Week 7, the 2020 fourth round pick picked up some of the slack left by a quiet day from Jordan Mason, who only saw 28% of snaps on offense – although he did end up leading the team in carries.

Despite his greater usage last Sunday, Dallas only saw one rushing attempt for 4 yards, and was not targeted at all in the receiving game.

With the talented Demond Claiborne still not declared ready for a big-time role in the Vikings’ offense, Dallas was the RB2 during Mason’s short stint on IR earlier on in the season, and appears to still have a part to play despite the former 49er’s return in Week 7.

Viking Run Game Solid Despite Injuries and Lack of Depth

Nothing about the Vikings’ offense has gone smoothly in 2026, with Brian Flores’ stellar defense undeniably the star of the show leading the franchise to a 6-1 start that left them the last unbeaten team in the NFL prior to their inaugural 2026 loss last weekend.

But the run game has not been as much of an issue as the passing game; the Vikings rank 31st in passing offense but 17th in rushing offense.

Nonetheless, with an ageing Aaron Jones Sr. and an increasingly unreliable Mason, it is likely that free agency of the draft should see Minnesota bolster the position in 2027. That is, if they miss out on Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.