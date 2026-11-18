On Nov. 17, speculation regarding Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and the New York Jets emerged. ESPN reporter Rich Cimini stated that a name to watch in the Jets’ head coach search in the offseason is O’Connell.

“The name I would watch for is KOC, Kevin O’Connell,” Cimini said in a Nov. 17 video from “Jets Collective.” “I was just talking to a couple of people in the league today, and they said they could see [Darren] Mougey giving up a high draft pick for Kevin O’Connell. They went to college together; they have maintained a relationship.

“If something falls apart there in Minnesota, if they collapse down the stretch, or if they decide that they want to elevate [Brian] Flores instead of losing him to another team, maybe they make that move.”

Nonetheless, FOX Sports Radio’s Jason Smith isn’t buying in on that speculation, given that O’Connell would be heading into a dumpster fire of an organization. Barring the Vikings deciding to make a change at head coach, Smith questions why O’Connell would ever consider the Jets.

“Why the hell would Kevin O’Connell want to go to the Jets?” Smith said in a Nov. 17 video from FOX Sports Radio. “Really? If he got let go, he would land any head coaching job he wanted right away. He’s going to say, ‘No, I want the Jets. I want the Bermuda Triangle of coaching jobs. I want the perpetual rebuild.’ That’s the Jets.”

Why Would KOC Entertain Taking Jets Head Coaching Job?

New York has gone through several head coaches and has arguably one of the worst owners in the NFL. As a result, it doesn’t sound like Smith believes that a coach like O’Connell can get them out of their current situation.

“I want to go work for an owner that may be in the bottom 1/10 of 1 percent of overall owners in sports, a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs in 15 years, where they’re going to want to fire me if I’m losing. There’s no way he wants to go to the Jets. Really? Think about it for just a second. This is not where you have to go.

“I don’t know anybody who’s going to say, ‘I want the Jets.’ Who’s going to take that job? Who really wants that job? And Kevin O’Connell is going to accept a trade from Minnesota to the Jets?”

Would the Vikings Consider Firing KOC?

Meanwhile, if Minnesota were to miss the playoffs or exit in a disappointing fashion, former NFL player Domonique Foxworth recently stated his belief that the Vikings should fire O’Connell and hire defensive coordinator Brian Flores as their head coach.

“The Vikings should fire KOC and promote Brian Flores,” Foxworth said on the Nov. 12 edition of “This Is Football.” “… You look at his quarterback whisperer track record. It’s Sam Darnold, and J.J. McCarthy is having some success elsewhere, which doesn’t look good.

“You knew what Kyler Murray was and you had him here, but you’re not getting the most out of him. We were putting him up there with these other people because of those successes, and the last few years have been pretty rough. This team has only been competitive because of what it’s doing on defense.”