The Minnesota Vikings have brand-new life with QB Kirk Cousins back at the helm.

Ever since Sam Darnold departed in 2024 for the Seahawks, the Vikings have had some of the worst QB play in the NFL. Sure, head coach Kevin O’Connell wears some of the blame for that. However, there comes a certain point where he can’t force people to execute.

With Cousins back in the saddle, Minnesota’s offense finally looked competent again. They put up 30 points on a Packers defense that was red hot, which would sound like a fever dream over the last few weeks. Week 9’s 6-point effort against Buffalo, one of the worst defenses in the league, made the rock hit the bottom.

The reunion with Cousins looks a lot like a 2026 rental. However, there is a “long-term” possibility with him back in town. This is something that our own Steve Hoikkala covered recently, but has gained even more traction now.

Vikings, Kirk Cousins Reunion ‘Could Just Be Getting Started,’ per Florio

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk hinted that the Vikings could keep Kirk Cousins past this year.

“The Vikings have already expressed interest in keeping Cousins beyond the current season, we’re told,” said Florio. “As we understand it, the sentiment was articulated casually and in passing before his rousing debut at Lambeau Field. And it was more of an indication that there will be discussions.”

If Minnesota wants Cousins back, they’re going to have to revise his deal. He will get a $10 million guaranteed bonus on the third day of the league year in 2027, which is manageable. However, the almost $80 million in guarantees for 2028 that is set to vest on the fifth day of the league year in 2027 is not.

“It’s clear that, one week after Cousins returned to Minnesota, both sides have significant appreciation for each other,” Florio added. “Which gives both sides a very strong motivation to find a way to keep it going at least for 2027.”

Kirk Cousins could provide the Vikings with another opportunity to take a shot at QB. This time, they can right the wrongs of the J.J. McCarthy fumble.

QB Kirk Cousins Should Be in MVP Discussions

Cousins’ numbers this year are quite impressive.

2,547 passing yards (5th)

22 passing TDs (2nd)

64.5% completion rate (18th)

75.2 PFF passing grade (T-14th)

While they might not hold a candle to Joe Burrow, it’s about what the numbers represent. Cousins played his first nine games of the year with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are almost devoid of offensive talent. Additionally, Cousins will be part of a team that will likely finish with 11+ wins when all is said and done, and he provided the spark to turn one of the worst offenses in football into a legitimate force.

This may be all speaking too soon, but we’ve seen Kirk Cousins play before. We’ve also seen how well he plays under Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell. It’s fair to assume that he will lead the offense to a complete turnaround.

Another factor is that Cousins is slated to play 18 games this season – an NFL first. The Raiders hadn’t gotten to their bye week yet when Cousins was still on the team, and the Vikings had theirs in Week 6.

If the Vikings offense truly turns all the way around, and Minnesota looks like the juggernaut they flashed in Week 10, then Cousins could give Burrow a run for his money at the NFL Honors.