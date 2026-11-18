The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense sparked back into life on Sunday with new (and previous) quarterback Kirk Cousins, with the team putting up 30 points on division rivals the Green Bay Packers in a statement win in Week 10.

Although Cousins’ numbers were far from extraordinary; 21/31 for 207 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception; it bought stability and know-how to an offensive setup that had completely failed to get going under Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz over the first half of the season.

Kirk Cousins Shares Pre-Game Message to Justin Jefferson

Speaking after the game on Football Night in America, Cousins shared what he said to Jefferson at Friday’s practice ahead of the all-important bout.

“Well, I told him on Friday after practice, I said, ‘Justin, I’ve always leaned on you, but I said, never more than this Sunday, bud. I said, I’m going to need you.'” Cousins said to FNIA.

“And I said, ‘I may be throwing it to you when you’re covered, and you’re just going to have to make me right.’ And he said, ‘I got you.’ So I always—it’s pretty easy to build chemistry with a guy who’s that talented. And he did a great job again today.”

Jefferson has long been one of the more frustrated, elite wideouts in the sport having been subjected to mediocre quarterback play for the past one-and-a-half seasons by Wentz, Murray and the now-traded J.J. McCarthy.

Jefferson Hoping For a Rebound in Output with New QB

All season long the former Offensive Player of the Year’s numbers have been a shadow of what they have previously been.

Having managed over 1,500 receiving yards in 2024, the LSU alum only just managed to cross the 1,000-yard threshold in 2025, and prior to Cousins’ arrival a week ago seemed to be cruising directly towards his first sub-1,000 receiving season.

But on Sunday the 27-year hauled in a season-high 9 passes, despite Cousins having been with the team just five days.

The Vikings will be hoping that the pair can continue to re-find their exceptional chemistry that saw Jefferson receive three straight All-Pro nods in as many years to start his NFL career.

For the moment, it appears to be trending in that direction.