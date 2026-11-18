It only took one game for the Minnesota Vikings to feel the impact of Kirk Cousins’ return in the Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Cousins’ performance wasn’t anything out of this world, but it was something that the Vikings’ offense had lacked all season.

Against the Packers, Cousins went 21-for-31 on his pass attempts for 207 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while posting a 94.4 passer rating. Moreover, the veteran QB helped Minnesota record 30 points, which was more than enough to help the defense.

The Vikings’ defense would sack Jordan Love eight times and record four takeaways. With Cousins injecting a boost into Minnesota ahead of the San Francisco 49ers game in Week 11, defensive coordinator Brian Flores spoke about the impact the veteran has had in the handful of days since the trade on Nov. 10.

“His impact is, he’s got a big impact on this team, this organization, this fan base, our offense, obviously our special teams, our defense,” Flores told reporters on Nov. 17. “He’s got presence, he’s got confidence, and he’s one of those guys who instills confidence throughout.

“Those guys are hard to come by. So, look, he’s been there, he’s been here, obviously did a great job in the game the other day. I have nothing but great things to say about him. I’m happy he’s here. I’m happy we’ve got him and excited to move forward.”

Anthony Barr on Minnesota’s Vibe After Kirk Cousins’ Return

Meanwhile, former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr shared that the arrival of Cousins has given the Vikings a breath of fresh air in the Vikings’ offense. After the offensive struggles, Minnesota needed a QB that could give them average to above-average production, and Cousins gave them that in Week 10.

“I’m not going to say they were in hell with Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray, but they didn’t give them much promise on the offensive side of the football,” Barr said during a Nov. 16 appearance on “The Jim Rome Show.” “You look through the first eight or nine weeks of the season, and they couldn’t do the basic things right. Just having that kind of calming presence in the huddle and in the locker room, they probably saw how he operated in the practice room and the meeting room.

“They’re just like, wow, this is night and day compared to what we’ve been accustomed to over the last nine weeks. So, yes, seeing a guy of that stature and caliber come into the huddle and then prove that what he does on the practice field translates to the game, that’s a very calming presence. And the confidence, I promise you right now, the vibes in Minnesota are through the roof.”

How Far Can Kirk Cousins Take Vikings After Week 10 Win

As for how far the Vikings can go with Cousins, Mike Golic Jr. of ESPN believes that if the veteran stays healthy, Minnesota can go on a deep playoff run.

“If the Vikings defense is going to keep doing that, the bar’s pretty low for what Kirk Cousins needs to accomplish, especially relative to what we’d mentioned with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz,” Golic said on the Nov. 16 edition of “The Golics.” “He went out and showed you in the first week coming over here and having to re-translate all that language; he can do that.

“So for Minnesota, check the box and then some at the deadline in terms of what you need to accomplish, right? Chicago went and did it with Jeffery Simmons, got a warhammer on defense. And now the Minnesota Vikings, at the last hour, went and got the exact kind of quarterback that they need. And provided Kirk Cousins is healthy, they’re Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.”