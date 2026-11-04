Vikings Trade Pivot Abandons Jonathan Taylor for NFL Rushing Leader

The Minnesota Vikings make sense as a trade destination for Jonathan Taylor who appears likely to play elsewhere as early as Week 9, but there are pivots if one of the five other teams reportedly interested in Taylor outbids Minnesota for the three-time Pro Bowler.

After the loss of quarterback Lamar Jackson for at least the next six weeks due to a thumb injury, the Baltimore Ravens (4-4) could become sellers ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

Charlie Kravitz of “The Dominique Foxworth Show” suggested on the Monday edition of the show that the Ravens should consider dealing running back Derrick Henry, as the team plays the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) on “Thursday Night Football” this week with third-string QB and undrafted rookie free agent Joe Fagnano starting under center.

Vikings Would Pay Less in Trade for Derrick Henry Than Jonathan Taylor

Bill Barnwell of ESPN, a guest on the show that day, said the Ravens have legitimate reason to consider it, but added that the team might not get all that much in return for the 32-year-old RB.

However, something in the range of a fourth-round pick could prove worth it to the Ravens and will be a far lesser price to pay than the second-round pick, and then some, that the Colts are asking for Taylor.

Henry is also in the first year of a two-year, $30 million contract that carries a base salary of just under $6 million, which means the Vikings would only have to take on a cap hit of $3 million if they acquired Henry after the team’s TNF showcase on November 5.

Derrick Henry Leads League in Rushing Attempts Through Week 8

Henry is the league leader in rushing attempts this season with 158 carries through eight games, though some of his contemporaries have played only seven games due to the league’s bye week schedule. Thus far, he has amassed 632 yards and eight TDs on the ground as well as 12 catches for 75 yards and a score.

The Ravens running back is also the NFL’s active rushing leader in attempts (2,820), yards (13,650) and rushing touchdowns (130).

There is little buzz around Henry currently, as the Ravens didn’t profile as sellers at all before Jackson’s injury on Sunday. However, Taylor is perhaps the most sought after trade target in the league heading into Week 9.

“The list of teams that have expressed at least some level of interest in trading for Taylor so far is thought to include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, sources said,” Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN reported on October 31.