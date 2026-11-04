Dolphins’ 37.5-Sack Veteran Floated as Potential Vikings Trade Deadline Move

Despite being 6-1, the Minnesota Vikings have a few issues on their team that they need to try to fix in the coming days ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. All the focus over the last few days has been on whether the Vikings want to take a serious swing at the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor.

Nonetheless, if the Vikings want to look at other areas to bolster the team, Minnesota could use their assets elsewhere rather than putting all their effort into Taylor.

As for a potential name that could be on Minnesota’s radar, KSTP’s Darren Wolfson floated Miami Dolphins veteran defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who has a history with defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

“I put the over-under at 1.5, so I’m fully expecting at least one transaction,” Wolfson said in a Nov. 4 video from SKOR North. “Then we can have the conversation: Do you take the over of two? In preparation for this conversation, I texted with a few high-profile agents this morning. One said running back and tight end, while another said just running back.

“I’ve certainly heard interior defensive line. I’d love to give you a bunch of names. I do know that Brian Flores is a big fan of Miami interior defensive lineman Zach Sieler, so that’s a name to keep an eye on from an interior defensive line standpoint. But otherwise, I haven’t heard Grover Stewart’s name specifically.”

Sieler has played nine seasons for the Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. He has had 212 solo tackles, 37.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, and two interceptions, per StatMuse.

Darren Wolfson on Other Names in Trade Speculation

Moreover, Wolfson weighed in on the other trade speculation names that could be on the Vikings’ radar or, at the very least, make sense for Minnesota ahead of the deadline.

“I can’t give you a specific tight end name,” Wolfson added. “Yes, Tony Pollard makes a lot of sense and I’ve said this for weeks, until I hear otherwise, until I’m given some sort of sense that something is changing, I just don’t think the Vikings are giving up a Day 2 draft pick, let alone multiple Day 2 draft picks, for Jonathan Taylor.”

Vikings Insider on What Could Prevent Jonathan Taylor Trade

Speaking of the Taylor rumor, Alec Lewis, The Athletic’s Vikings reporter, noted that what could prevent Minnesota from making a blockbuster move for the Colts star is the money. Taylor is under contract through the 2028 season after signing a two-year contract extension worth $44 million.

Minnesota has other pending free agents this offseason and other players needing contract extensions. As a result, the Vikings will need to analyze whether a Taylor trade makes financial sense.

“The complexity with Jonathan Taylor that I don’t think that many people have talked about, and it’s not the sexiest discussion point, but it dovetails exactly with what I’m just talking about as far as the amount of money that the Vikings are potentially going to have to spend to maintain some of their core players, potentially pay some kind of quarterback—extensions for Jordan Addison, Dallas Turner,” Lewis said on the Nov. 2 edition of “The Alec Lewis Show.”

“There are just a lot of players that are going to need to be paid, and Jonathan Taylor is owed upwards of $16 million if he’s on a team’s roster in 2027. Then that bumps up to around $17 million if he’s on the roster in 2028. Now, you might be saying, ‘Well, you could just rent him and cut him,’ but you’re not going to rent him for a second-round pick plus and then just cut him a year later. That’s not serviceable.”