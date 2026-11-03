Donovan McNabb Has Message for Vikings Amid Kyler Murray Concerns

After the Minnesota Vikings‘ first loss of the season at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 8, there’s concern regarding the play of starting QB Kyler Murray.

Against the Lions, Murray went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, recording 210 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 89.7. Nonetheless, the struggles come with the inability to connect with his wideouts.

Murray targeted Jordan Addison eight times and only completed three of those passes, and with Justin Jefferson, the Vikings starter targeted him nine times and only completed five of those passes.

With questions being asked about Murray and whether a change at QB should be made with the Vikings offense not trending upward, former NFL QB Donovan McNabb shared whether he’s still a believer in the Vikings starter or if a change is needed.

“I am [still a believer in Murray] and he’s trying to do everything that Kevin O’Connell wants in his system, which is a little rare for him, but he’s still doing it within the system, and I think he will continue to grow in that system,” McNabb said during a Nov. 2 appearance on “Up & Adams.”

Murray has played 201 pass snaps for the Vikings so far this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 68.6. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,022 passing yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions while recording five big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays.

Should Vikings Make Big Trade Before Deadline?

Moreover, McNabb believes the Vikings need to make a significant move, such as trading for Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor, to show their commitment to Kyler Murray while improving the offense and taking pressure off the quarterback.

“You make [the Taylor] move definitely because you believe in Kyler,” McNabb added. “But also, they have to figure out what the next three years look like after this season at the quarterback position with Kyler.

“Do you go and get a guy that you can groom and develop, so when things get shaky, you have a guy that you’ve developed? And that’s what it’s all about. That’s what you’ve seen throughout all of these organizations that are very similar, like the Rams and San Fran. It’s about developing guys at key positions.”

Minnesota Urged to Kick Tires on Kirk Cousins Reunion

Although McNabb believes in Murray, former NFL QB Chase Daniel might not share that same opinion, as he notes that Minnesota needs to be calling the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins.

“The talk about a trade for Kirk Cousins is going to continue,” Daniel said in a Nov. 1 video from “Bussin’ With The Boys.” “If you’re the Vikings, you need to get back in the race and seriously consider looking into Kirk Cousins.

“Why wouldn’t you be checking into the Raiders and Kirk Cousins? Kirk is absolutely balling and had an amazing game against the Jets. Your defense cannot carry you the entire year. Yes, I agree that Kyler played well in the second half.”

Cousins has played 329 pass snaps so far for the Raiders this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 76.5. Moreover, the veteran QB has thrown for 2,124 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions while recording 10 big-time throws and seven turnover-worthy plays.