The Minnesota Vikings have brand-new life with QB Kirk Cousins back at the helm.

Ever since Sam Darnold departed in 2024 for the Seahawks, the Vikings have had some of the worst QB play in the NFL. Sure, head coach Kevin O’Connell wears some of the blame for that. However, there comes a certain point where he can’t force people to execute.

With Cousins back in the saddle, Minnesota’s offense finally looked competent again. They put up 30 points on a Packers defense that was red hot, which would sound like a fever dream over the last few weeks. Week 9’s 6-point effort against Buffalo, one of the worst defenses in the league, made the rock hit the bottom.

Even before his potential big-time run with the Vikings, Cousins had been playing at an elite level. Is it possible he finds himself in MVP discussions?

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Should Be in MVP Discussions

Cousins’ numbers this year are quite impressive.

2,547 passing yards (5th)

22 passing TDs (2nd)

64.5% completion rate (18th)

75.2 PFF passing grade (T-14th)

While they might not hold a candle to Joe Burrow, it’s about what the numbers represent. Cousins played his first nine games of the year with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are almost devoid of offensive talent. Additionally, Cousins will be part of a team that will likely finish with 11+ wins when all is said and done, and he provided the spark to turn one of the worst offenses in football into a legitimate force.

This may be all speaking too soon, but we’ve seen Kirk Cousins play before. We’ve also seen how well he plays under Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell. It’s fair to assume that he will lead the offense to a complete turnaround.

Another factor is that Cousins is slated to play 18 games this season – an NFL first. The Raiders hadn’t gotten to their bye week yet when Cousins was still on the team, and the Vikings had theirs in Week 6.

If the Vikings offense truly turns all the way around, and Minnesota looks like the juggernaut they flashed in Week 10, then Cousins could give Burrow a run for his money at the NFL Honors.

HC Kevin O’Connell Must Reflect on RB Decisions

It seems fair to say that Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell operated as some sort of “de facto” general manager this offseason. Sure, Rob Brzezinski held the interim title, but O’Connell surely bore a lot of weight when it came to personnel decisions.

What were some of those decisions? Bringing back Aaron Jones on a revised deal and trading up for Demond Claiborne in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Jones played very admirably in the month that Jordan Mason missed. However, the room as a whole has been very underwhelming.

Rookie Demond Claiborne has barely been able to touch the field, and that was before he got put on IR last week. Jones and Mason haven’t been much more than “serviceable,” and there’s no question that O’Connell signed off on this room ahead of the season.

And here’s a look at that running back room through nine games of play:

108.6 yards per game (19th)

4.0 yards per rush (20th)

-0.15 EPA per rush (27th)

4 rushing touchdowns (T-last)

The interesting part about all of it is that Minnesota’s rushing attempts are only stuffed on 13.2% of attempts – the fifth-best mark in the league.

There’s a talent issue in the Vikings’ running back room, and it’s one that Kevin O’Connell and Frank Smith are hoping doesn’t hold them back from making a deep playoff run.