The Minnesota Vikings made defensive tackle and 2026 first-round pick Caleb Banks a healthy scratch against Buffalo Bills in Week 9, a maneuver that appears to have adequately served its purpose a little more than one week later.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores spoke to his decision to bench Banks during a press conference on Tuesday, November 17.

“I think it’s a good learning lesson for him that in his game, nothing is guaranteed,” Flores said. “He’s competing every day with the other guys on the roster. He’s doing a lot of good things. He played well the other day. Sometimes in coaching, there’s a, ‘How do you light a fire? What buttons do you push?’ Sometimes that’s the button you’ve got to push.”

Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores Downplays Benching of Caleb Banks as Non-Issue Moving Forward

Flores did not elaborate on exactly what Banks’ issue(s) was — work ethic, practice performance, team rules, etc.

However, the Vikings’ defensive coordinator noted the healthy competition across the position group this season, adding that he did not want to “make too much” of Banks’ temporary benching.

“Look, you can only dress 48. And so we’re always going to try to put our team in the best position and play guys that we feel like give us the best chance. Not saying that Caleb doesn’t, but we felt good about how Elijah [Williams] was playing,” Flores added. “And sometimes that’s just kind of how it goes. I don’t want to make too much of that situation. Obviously, I’ve had a conversation with Caleb about that week, but we also knew that he’d be back, like, the next week.”

Caleb Banks Started First NFL Game the Week Following Vikings’ Decision to Make Him Healthy Scratch

Not only was Banks back against the Green Bay Packers, but he earned the first start of his NFL career, which is a strong indicator that Flores saw whatever he needed to see fixed in the interim.

Banks recorded two tackles in the contest as the Vikings’ defense proved dominant, forcing four turnovers and leading Minnesota to a 20-point road victory at Lambeau Field over a Packers’ team that had won five of its previous six outings.

If Banks can continue to contribute and improve, the Vikings’ second-rated defense (273.3 yards surrendered per game) and top-ranked pass rush (37 sacks in nine games played) will only get that much more dangerous, which is bad news for the rest of the league.