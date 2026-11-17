The Minnesota Vikings will have a major challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 22 in Mexico City. Moreover, one person who might be pumped up for this game is Jauan Jennings, who will be looking to have a big game.

Moreover, with the injury to Jordan Addison and Kirk Cousins distributing the ball to all the pass catchers in the Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers. As a result, it bodes well for Jennings to have more of an impact in the passing game than he has had so far this season now that Cousins is under center.

Then, there’s the 49ers angle to it, as he plays his former team and even rejected a trade to return to the Bay Area. As a result, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell noted that Jennings is pumped up for this game in Mexico City.

“He is [pumped up to face the 49ers],” O’Connell said during the Nov. 17 edition of “X’s and O’s with Kevin O’Connell.” “Jauan is a guy that brings it every single week, and he’s played a critical role for us on some of those early downs, doing some jobs that only Jauan Jennings can really do.

“I know he’s going to be ready to do those things. Obviously, with us being down Jordan Addison right now, we’re going to need to get some plays out of him in the pass game.”

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Moreover, O’Connell was happy to see other players step up in the game against the Packers, such as Tai Felton and Myles Price. As a result, it will be interesting to see if this trend can continue against the 49ers.

“It was awesome to see both Myles Price and Tai Felton make the impact that they did—just kind of how it worked out with how the week went,” O’Connell added. “We basically had the majority of the plan in, and then Jordan had something freaky happen on a fast Friday when we’re just trying to pitch and catch a little bit, and you don’t have him for a huge divisional game.

“I just loved how, organizationally, players and coaches, we didn’t blink. We just went and kind of let it go and let these guys go play.”

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Meanwhile, O’Connell recently noted that the Vikings will be in for a tough match, given how explosive the 49ers offense can be. The Niners are coming off a 46-point performance in their Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, so the Minnesota defense will have their hands full.

“Very difficult opponent,” O’Connell told reporters on Nov. 16. “We’re in the stretch where we knew it would be pretty elite opponents week in and week out, and San Francisco may be the best team in football. The record speaks to that. The film, all three phases of their team, the coaching, obviously Brock [Purdy is] playing as well as anybody in the National Football League.

“The way they’ve been able to really harness all the power of their best players, from Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey, [George] Kittle, Deebo [Samuel], making a big impact. So we’ll have a challenge there.”