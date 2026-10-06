Former Vikings All-Pro Signs With NFC West Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings are sitting tall and proud atop the NFC North after their perfect, unbeaten start to the 2026 season.

The defense in particular has looked mighty through the first month of the season: the Vikings rank 5th in total defense and 1st in scoring defense, whilst also racking up the most in the league (16) over the initial four games.

One team, however, that is looking at some potential defensive reinforcements after facing a more rocky start than many anticipated prior to the season is the Los Angeles Rams. And the name they are bringing in will be very familiar to Vikings fans.

“LA Rams Roster Moves: • Signed Practice Squad Veteran ILB Eric Kendricks”, the Rams’ official X page posted on Oct.6.

Kendricks spent eight years in Minnesota, during which he was the starting middle linebacker for the majority of his stint after being selected by the Vikings in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Eric Kendricks Returns to the NFL with the LA Rams

The UCLA product formed one of the better linebacking corps across the NFL, one that also featured Eric Wilson and four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr for parts of his stay in Minneapolis.

Since being released by the Rams in March 2023, Kendricks bounced around as a starting linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and 2024, before seeing limited action in 2025 after being activated for just three games in 2025 – all of which were for the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, Kendricks will have an opportunity to contribute on game-days – if the team see fit to elevate him at points over the next few weeks – with the Rams as a backup behind Omar Speights and Nate Landman.