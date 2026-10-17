Former Vikings WR, 7x All-Pro Arrested on Saturday Morning

Former Minnesota Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson was arrested on Saturday morning, per TMZ.

The publication reported that Patterson was booked into the Sevier County Jail in his native Tennessee early on Saturday morning. As of now, all that has been shared is that Patterson was taken in on a charge of domestic assault.

No further details on the matter have been shared by authorities, but those are likely to come out in the coming days.

Former Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson Arrested After 2nd Year of No NFL Contract

Patterson played most recently for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He also spent time in years prior with the following teams:

He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 with the 29th overall pick in the 1st round. Minnesota had three selections in the opening round that year, also drafting Shariff Floyd (23rd overall) and Xavier Rhodes (25th overall). While Patterson was an electric kick returner in Minnesota, he never truly found his footing in the offense.

He was still able to have a decent career altogether.

546 carries

2,646 rushing yards

22 rushing touchdowns

310 receptions

2,875 receiving yards

17 receiving touchdowns

9 kickoff return touchdowns (NFL record)

Unlike the usual, a healthy chunk of Patterson’s offensive production came in the later stages of his career. He has yet to officially announce his retirement since the Steelers released him ahead of the 2025 season.

Heavy is awaiting further details on the arrest and will share them as soon as they are made available.

Trade Pitch Lands Minnesota the Brother of Max Bredeson

Devon Planta of Vikings On SI recently pitched the acquisition of Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson. Yes, the last name does relate him to his brother and Vikings FB, Max Bredeson.

“Although a family reunion would certainly be heartwarming, a potential trade for the former 2020 fourth-rounder isn’t just about reuniting the brothers or improving the locker room’s already-good vibes,” began Planta.

After all, the elder Bredeson boasts the kind of experience Minnesota’s O-line could use at the moment. The 28-year-old gap-opener has played 78 games (58 starts) across his time with the Buccaneers, Giants, and Ravens, as well as a trio of postseason appearances. Although he’s played all three interior positions, most of Bredeson’s snaps have come at left guard, where he’s played 2,960 compared with 586 at center and 487 on the right side, per Pro Football Focus.”

Ben Bredeson began his career with the Ravens, but found himself on the New York Giants via trade. He would stay in the Big Apple through the 2023 season and has been with Tampa Bay ever since.

Vikings G Joe Huber has played well, but Bredeson would be a welcome addition for depth on the interior, something Minnesota seemingly always has to call upon.