Former Super Bowl Champion Urges Vikings To Trade For Thriving AFC East QB

Despite the Minnesota Vikings boasting a 6-1 record, there is much speculation about whether quarterback Kyler Murray has played his final snap in the Twin Cities.

It’s not hard to see why that’s the case, either. The Vikings’ passing attack has struggled mightily to take flight this season, and Murray has thrown for only 1022 yards and has a 5/3 TD/INT ratio over his six starts. They’ve also been held under 17 points in three of those games.

Some believe the hamstring injury that will sideline him for the team’s Monday night matchup against Buffalo was actually a “soft benching”. If Carson Wentz can lead the team to his third win of the season and leads the offense more effectively, who knows if they’ll hand him the keys for the rest of the way.

Alternatively, some have also speculated whether they could trade for another signal-caller ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Former (two-time) Super Bowl champion Chris Long weighed in on that conversation on his Green Light podcast this morning. He thinks they should swing a deal to the Jets for Geno Smith.

“I think it’s time to trade for a quarterback in Minnesota. I was sitting here talking about how good Geno Smith looked last week, and the Jets are going to be 2-7. Please, Mr. [Nolan] Teasley [Vikings GM], make it happen. Don’t waste this team,” Long said.

The Vikings Were Reportedly Interested In Smith This Offseason

Trading for a legit starting quarterback this late in the season might seem like pie in the sky, but the reasoning is there. According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the Vikings’ front office might feel similarly.

“There was absolutely, positively interest in Geno Smith within the Vikings organization prior to the start of free agency,” Seifert wrote in a quote Tweet/X to Long’s post. “Then the Raiders traded him to the Jets, and the Vikings signed Kyler Murray.”

That fact gives legitimate legs to the hypothetical. He’s done nothing to dissuade them from liking what he’s put on tape this season. In fact, it’s safe to assume he’s only strengthened their opinion of him, throwing 12 TDs with only 3 interceptions and eclipsing 215 passing yards in all but two starts.

The Jets might be reeling at 2-6, but he deserves very little blame for their futility. Their record is also the only thing that would even make it possible to acquire him in the first place.

What Would Geno Smith Cost Minnesota?

Few teams are willing to give up their starting quarterback, and the Vikings would need to pay up to land a surefire upgrade over Murray. Smith’s age (36) and the fact that he’s playing out a one-year deal make him the most cost-effective option.

They’d still probably have to give up a second-round pick to get him in the building, though. He’s simply playing far too well for the Jets to give him up for anything less, even with them already teetering on the brink of a lost season.

If they can’t persuade the Jets to let go of Smith, then they might look to bring back an old friend in Daniel Jones. The Colts are dealing with a similarly disappointing season, and they’ve proven nobody is off limits, dealing key leaders on their offensive and defensive lines, Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

If Minnesota really wants to shoot for the stars, they could also try to package a bevy of draft picks to poach a struggling Justin Herbert from the 0-7 Chargers. However, Jim Harbaugh has remained steadfast that they’re not selling.

As it stands, the Vikings have very few cost-effective options to upgrade at quarterback. It’s become abundantly clear that Murray isn’t the guy for the job, though.