Vikings Get Major Justin Jefferson Prediction Before Bills Game

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz had one goal in mind for wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Both Wentz and Jefferson spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, with the quarterback having been named the starter for Monday night’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

The move came as Kyler Murray continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Now, one will slide back into the starting role, a role he took on earlier in the season. He has a bit of familiarity with this group, and understands Jefferson’s frustrations. He had one goal in mind for the receiver ahead of the Bills matchup.

“Just get him the rock. He’s as good as I’ve been around… I’m confident he’ll get his this week.”

Jefferson expressed his frustration after Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He did not speak to the media after the game. There were reports earlier this week that suggested that this may be Jefferson’s last season with the Vikings. Although those are nothing short of rumors, the wide receiver’s salary is certainly player-friendly.

Vikings Pair Has Strong Connection

There is a bit of a connection between one and Jefferson this season. Wentz has thrown for 1,492 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions with Jefferson on the field. Jefferson has been able to play at a high level with the quarterback, recording 45 receptions for 624 yards and two touchdowns. It’s clear that the two have a special connection on the field, and that has translated into some big moments.

Take the season opener against the Green Bay Packers as an example. Wentz stepped in following a first-quarter concussion to Kyler Murray. He was able to make the most of his time, as he threw two touchdown passes to Jefferson. They were 39- and 22-yard catches, respectively. It was clear that those two had chemistry from the beginning.

Vikings QB Has Played Well Against Bills

The quarterback also has a solid history against the Buffalo Bills. He is 2-0 against the franchise in his career, with zero interceptions as well. He has gone 28-of-44, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Wentz has also carried the ball 10 times for 53 yards. He has played against Buffalo with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts.

In his first game against the Bills, he led the Eagles to a victory on October 27, 2019. He went 18-of-24 on the day, throwing for 172 yards and a touchdown. The playmaker also added 35 rushing yards in what was a 31-13 victory on the road. It was a decisive victory in a difficult place to play.

His second contest went equally well. This time, he played for the Indianapolis Colts. He went 11-of-20, throwing for 106 yards and one touchdown. The quarterback didn’t need to do too much in this one, as Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns in the game. Instead, the veteran showed his trademark efficiency as he was able to pick up the victory.

The Goal Is Clear For Justin Jefferson And Vikings

It’s clear that he wants to get football to Jefferson, and that will be the top priority for Monday’s showdown. Jefferson will need to have a productive game against the Bills, as the latter is one of the most productive teams in the NFL. This could be a statement game for the Vikings. Although they sit with only one loss on the season, beating the Bills would be a step in the right direction to prove that they are contenders, and not pretenders.