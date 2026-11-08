Giants VP Makes Blunt J.J. McCarthy Admission After Vikings Trade

Former Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has taken this fresh start to heart with the New York Giants. Moreover, through two appearances and one start, that mindset has translated onto the field.

Perhaps the trade to New York was a wake-up call for McCarthy to change some of his ways and leave that in Minnesota. Furthermore, the Giants front office has seen a different McCarthy since trading with the Vikings for the former first-round pick.

Speaking with the New York Post, Giants senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara reflected on the growth he’s seen in McCarthy since the quarterback was drafted in 2024.

“We had him rated very high from a skill set,” Mara said in a Nov. 7 article from the New York Post. “… We weren’t quite sure about the maturity level, but we loved his skill set. He showed the ability to win, the ability to lead. Seeing him three years later, this is a completely different-looking person for me.

“On the field and off the field. He’s a terrific guy, he’s matured, he’s married now, has a kid. I’m in awe when I watch him in practice. He’s got a much better arm than I thought he ever had. He moves around great. Listen, the arrow’s up on him, too.”

What’s Different About J.J. McCarthy in New York

Meanwhile, former NFL QB Kurt Warner shared what’s different about McCarthy with the Giants than what he saw from the young signal-caller during his time with the Vikings.

“The biggest thing is he’s not playing tentative,” Warner said during a Nov. 8 appearance on NFL Network. “He’s attacking everything. Now, he’s had a lot of favorable situations up to this point, but he’s making big-time throws down the field. That’s such a big part of playing quarterback in this league: Can you make the chunk throws?”

McCarthy has benefited from the trade to the Giants, as he has a passer rating of 95.2 with 495 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his last two games, per StatMuse. He will look to carry that momentum throughout the season and help New York push for the playoffs as they currently sit atop the NFC East.

Giants GM Explains Trade With Vikings for J.J. McCarthy

Meanwhile, in an Oct. 29 video from “Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen explained why they wanted McCarthy and felt comfortable trading a Day 3 pick to the Vikings.

“We were able to spend a lot of time with J.J. leading up to the draft and got to know him on a personal level,” Schoen told NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. “Obviously, we put him through the wringer on the board, the mental part, and the physical part. He had probably one of the best private workouts I’ve ever been around, just in terms of pure arm strength.

“That obviously helped lead to the decision when we were looking for somebody. He was third on the depth chart there in Minnesota. Carson Wentz was playing when Kyler was hurt. So we knew there may be an opportunity for a team to trade their third quarterback.”