Ian Rapoport Pours Cold Water on Vikings’ Links to Daniel Jones

The Minnesota Vikings have been linked with multiple quarterback trades over the past few weeks in light of incumbent starter Kyler Murray struggling to get things going on offense.

Especially when things are juxtaposed against the Vikings’ D, who rank second in total defense; the offense ranks 29th.

The team got closer to make a change at the position earlier this week when head coach Kevin O’Connell ruled out Murray for Monday night’s game with a hamstring injury, calling his situation “week-to-week”, although some suspected that this may have been an excuse to soft bench the former Cardinals QB for Carson Wentz.

Minnesota has been linked with names like Justin Herbert and Daniel Jones. But regarding the latter, NFL insider Ian Rapoport stated on Friday that whilst “nothing would surprise”, he is not sure that it will actually happen.

“I would never rule out anything….for Minnesota, they have Carson Wentz starting this week.” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show on Nov. 6.

“For a team to trade a quarterback midseason, it almost never happens. Now, we did just see it with the Baltimore Ravens trading for Jacoby Brissett, who had gotten benched. So, like, yeah, to answer your question, nothing would surprise me in this world ever. It makes a lot of sense. I just don’t know if anything is going to actually happen.”

Will the Vikings Make a QB Move Before the Deadline?

With the feeling likely not being a vast amount of confidence that Wentz can lead the Vikings to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, a trade at this point is very a much a now-or-never scenario.

Given head coach Brian Flores’ now seemingly strong likelihood of finding another head coaching job in 2027, there is no guarantee that the stellar defense will continue on into ensuing years.

This could make the front office and coaching staff think long and hard about adding another face at the position – even if it is only a temporary one – that could help improve the current situation.

Would Daniel Jones Be an Upgrade at Quarterback?

Yet, as Rapoport says, there is little historical precedent for an NFL team to trade their starting QB to a contender mid-season.

With regards to Jones himself; whilst he did show strong play in 2025 whilst vying for a new contract – similar situationally to his 2023 uptick in play – he has very much not been the same guy in 2026.

Through eight games, Jones has the worst passer rating of his career at 68.7, having thrown 5 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Playing on a two-year deal, Jones has at least some financial security heading into 2027 if he were traded, so the historical incentive for a bump in his play is diminished.

In fact, amongst all starting quarterbacks in the league, Jones ranks dead last – 0.6 points behind Justin Herbert at 69.3.

So a trade for Jones could theoretically certainly be done; but with both Murray and Wentz – who played very well over the first two games of the season whilst Murray was in concussion protocol – there is not a vast amount of reason to suggest that he will be an upgrade over both.